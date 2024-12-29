Jaguars Fans Demand Change From Shad Khan With Game Day Fly-Over
The Jacksonville Jaguars fan base seems to be itching for a change in Duval.
Ahead of kickoff of Sunday's home finale at EverBank Stadium between the Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, a fan ran an airplane banner over the stadium with a simple message for Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
"Shad - Fire Baalke! For Duval!"
This isn't the first time Jaguars fans have demonstrated a form of protest to Khan during a home final. In 2021, groups of fans flocked to the stadium donned in clown costumes to protest Baalke's spot as general manager after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer.
Fast forward three years later, and the Jaguars find rhemselves in another similar spot thanks to a terribly disappointing season.
Khan kept Baalke after the 2021 season, going on to hire Doug Pederson as head coach to pair with the general manager. Baalke and Pederson then led the Jaguars to back-to-back 9-8 seasons, with an AFC South title and a playoff game coming out of the 2022 season.
The Jaguars had big expectations entering 2024, though, and the Jaguars haven't met them. Entering Sunday, the Jaguars' 3-12 record was tied for the second-worst in the NFL and the Jaguars had a winless record against teams over .500 and an NFL-worst 2-9 record in one-score games.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. "For us, winning now is the expectation." So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight," Khan told the team in the team-produced 'The Hunt' series.
"I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
The winning hasn't happened, and it appears the fan base is now fed up. At the end of the season, we will find out just how fed up Khan himself is with the state of his franchise.
