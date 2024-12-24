Jaguars' Frustration Mounting After Yet Another Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off another loss by seven points or less, which has become the recurring theme of the season. However, not only did the Jaguars lose again on Sunday, they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders,
Nine of the Jaguars' 12 losses have come by one score or less this season. Jaguars defensive lineman Masson Smith acknowledged that the result affects the players more than most people think.
“It’s definitely frustrating," Smith said. "It's really frustrating. It's even more frustrating to know that a lot of guys work their tail off every day just to see that and not see everything coming to fruition. It's hard, definitely, but I feel like the guys, even though we’re losing—the bad thing about it is, we’re losing by close margins. I feel like everybody is trying to stay positive through a tough time like this, but yeah, it does suck. Like I said, I’ve never lost this much.”
Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby agreed. Bigsby acknowledged that the lack of winning does start to its toll after a while, especially when the losses pile up as fast as they did for the Jaguars this season.
“I mean, I don't feel like we can't snap out of it," Bigsby said. "I feel like it's just a thing where we have to go in the game and not worry about those things and put the past behind us and go out and execute at a high level. I feel like some guys, including myself, we just harp on certain things and not trying to make it happen, and it ends up happening. But just flushing those things and continue to
grow as a team and as a player to reach our abilities and do what we have to do for this team.”
“Individually, the team is bigger than one person, and it hurts more to lose than if you have a bad game, and you win," It hurts to lose in general. So, I feel like what I'm doing individually doesn’t have anything to do with it if we can't pull off a win. I have to bring more to the table and more as a player and continue to grow as a player. So, stuff still hurts. It hurts because you want to win, and it gets frustrating. But at the end of the day, it's us out there making those mistakes, and we have to pick it up and do what we have to do.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.