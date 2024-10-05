Jaguars Get Great News Ahead of Week 5 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars must avoid an 0-5 start. On Sunday, they face the Indianapolis Colts, an AFC South rival. The Colts are 2-2, their last two victories coming over as many weeks.
The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor, but it will nonetheless be a tough contest for a reeling Jaguars team. The defensive side of the ball has been one of the biggest struggles for the Jaguars, particularly in the secondary.
Part of the issue was the loss of safety/nickel Darnell Savage, one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Jaguars. However, Savage will be back for Week 5, according to head coach Doug Pederson's most recent press conference.
"I think it's big to get him back. Brings some leadership, brings a little energy out there in a veteran player who's played," Pederson said. "It takes nothing away from what [CB Jarrian Jones] has done. I thought Jarrian played -- he kind of played through injury last week and then really did a great job, and has done a great job. It's learning, you know, Jarrian is learning, right? And now getting Sav back, he can learn more from him. We're slowly getting some of our pieces, some of our injured players back.”
Perhaps even more than leadership and energy, Savage brings the right ability and versatility that the Jaguars need just about everywhere on the field. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen described in a recent Week 4 just how important Savage was to the defense.
"The veteran leadership, the energy, he's fresh. That combination, experienced player, he's played in our system, and he's played a lot of years in the league. So, you can never replace the experience with youth," Nielsen said. "He's a great matchup for us against anybody. Excellent speed, good tackler, things like that. Then our ability in the packages to move him around, you see him at safety a little bit, nickel, move him all over the place. So, that gives us a little bit more versatility."
What Pederson touched on with Jones was big, though. Jones was able to gain valuable experience with his role and the snaps within Nielsen's scheme.
