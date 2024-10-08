Jaguars Get Great News Regarding Injuries
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first win of the season. However, it came at a cost as multiple Jaguars players were banged up. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson listed numerous players who had various injuries after the Colts game.
“Well, probably yes and no. Duvernay [WR Devin Duvernay] is going to be one now that is going to show up on the injury report from yesterday. We're going to see where he's at. It's another lower body. Etienne [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] should be fine coming out of the game.
“I mean, [Etienne] got popped on it yesterday pretty good, and that's what kind of kept him out of the game there a little bit more in the second half just because it was sore and tender and just didn't want to risk it further,” Pederson said.
Pederson acknowledged that the team has multiple players who have struggled with injuries early this season that they believe will return to the team soon.
“I think these next couple of weeks, though, are big for us to get some players back,” Pederson said. “[CB] Tyson Campbell, get a chance, maybe in another couple of weeks, to get him back. [S] Andrew Wingard has been doing a great job. We'll see where he's at here in a couple of weeks. So, we're getting close to getting all our guys back, and that's a good thing.”
Pederson also updated a few players who were banged up against the Indianapolis Colts. Pederson notes that some players were banged up pretty well, but nothing significant. He plans to keep an eye on a handful of players as the week progresses.
“Devin [WR Devin Duvernay] is going to be the big one right now for us," Pederson said. "Everybody else came out good or came out OK. I mean, there's still going to be some sore guys as the week goes, but we came out pretty good.”
The Jaguars hope to win back-to-back games as they face quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears home on Sunday. The Jaguars’ matchup against the Bears is the Jaguars' second game of a stretch where the Jaguars play multiple home games.
The Jaguars have a chance to go on a run over the next few weeks, as they play a couple of winnable games. They would be wise to get as healthy as possible and take advantage of their upcoming schedule.
