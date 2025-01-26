Jaguars GM Search: 5 Names Who Make Sense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have filled their head coach vacancy, tabbing Liam Coen as their new leader. Now, the Jaguars need to turn their attention to filling their general manager vacancy.
As long as the Jaguars don't simply let interim general manager Ethan Waugh stay in the role, the Jaguars have the chance to look outside the building and add a new front office voice. And with almost no other franchises looking for a new general manager at this state in the offseason, the Jaguars will have plenty of options.
With that said, here are five names that may make sense as the new general manager.
Ian Cunningham
One of the top front office candidates for any general manager opening in the NFL over the last few seasons, it seems to be a matter of when Ian Cunningham will land a general manager job -- not when. He has been a finalist for general manager jobs in each of the last two offseasons, and the Chicago Bears assistant general manager has also had roles in front offices with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles -- two of the best scouting departments in the entire league.
Champ Kelly
A North Florida native, there is no questioning that Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly would have some interest in the Jaguars job. He performed well as interim general manager for the Raiders in 2023, and it is known across the league that he was not on board with the decision to hire Antonio Pierce. He has plenty of experience across several front offices in the NFL and would be a nice veteran option to pair with Coen.
Jon-Eric Sullivan
Jon-Eric Sullivan lacks in experience leading a front office, but he has been a part of the Green Bay Packers' organization for two decades and has seen an up-close look at what it takes to run an efficient franchise. The son of former Jaguars wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, he was a candidate for the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets in their general manager searches.
Brandon Brown
Another young front office executive who has repeatedly drawn interviews for general manager roles over the years, Brandon Brown is a respected football mind who has been on the radar for teams for years. A top-ranking Howie Roseman assistant for years, Brown became the Giants' assistant general manager in 2022 and it certainly appears Brown wasn't aligned with the Giants' foolish decision to let Saquon Barkley walk.
Ray Farmer
The Jaguars interviewed former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer in 2021 when they were looking for Dave Caldwell's replacement, though they of course ended up keeping Trent Baalke in place as the full-time general manager. Farmer would not be the sexy pick, but the Rams front office executive did overlap with Coen during his time with the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.