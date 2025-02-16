Jaguars' Grant Udinski Details Impact of OL Coach Shaun Sarrett
One of the most important hires new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made this month was undoubtedly the addition of offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett.
The Jaguars' offensive line had ebbed and flowed over the last three years; there were some encouraging strides made in pass-protection, but not enough players developed and the Jaguars were never consistent in the running game from an offensive line perspective.
Now, the Jaguars will be leaning on Sarrett -- a former offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- to take their offensive line to a level they have not hit for the entirety of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's career.
Among the closest connections Sarrett has on Coen's first staff is offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who served on the same Minnesota Vikings staff as Sarrett last season.
“Yeah, Shaun brings a lot to the table in terms of, once again, football-wise, the same thing I talked about with the coaching staff, whether it's schematic, philosophically football-wise, the alignment there from Liam all the way to myself and down throughout the staff, but also the type of guy he is, the energy he brings, the relationships he forms with players, the relationships he forms with staff," Undinski said.
Sarrett will be inheriting an offensive line that has established starters at left and right tackle, left guard and center. But he is also taking over a unit that has struggled to produce despite big-time investments over the last several years.
The state of the Jaguars' run game was best defined by Lawrence, who pointed to the team's lack of rushing success as one of the offense's biggest issues at his end-of-season press conference.
Now, it will be up to Sarrett to play a big role in turning that all around.
"You're going to get a genuine, hard-working, caring guy that's going to go above and beyond just like hopefully the rest of us will, to bring out the best in the players and each of us as staff members," Udinski said.
"The great thing about our relationship and kind of having that foundation there is he can be honest with me, I can be honest with him. I'm not going to be perfect and I'm not going to pretend to be perfect, so you need to have those relationships and open an honest communication, so that way people can tell you when I screw something up or misspeak it. Thankfully, I can lean heavily on Shaun to do that for me.”
