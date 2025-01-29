Jaguars Great Explains Why Cohen is a Fit in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Jaguars searched high and low for their next head coach after firing former head coach Doug Pederson as soon as they reasonably could after the end of the season. The Jaguars have had two consecutive subpar seasons, and their front office is hungry for a change.
The Jaguars initially lost out on Liam Coen in their coaching search. Many believe former GM Trent Baalke's presence may or may not have caused multiple quality coaching candidates to reconsider joining the team.
While it is unconfirmed, Coen's decision to turn down the Jaguars' head coaching position to remain a coordinator was partially because Baalke was still in the picture. Regardless, it was an eye-opener to Khan, who finally saw the problem and fired Baalke shortly after.
Coen has been in and around the National Football League since 2018 and has spent time around some of the best coaches in the league in various facets. Jaguars great Tony Boselli was reportedly a vital part of the interviewing process for Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
Boselli noted the numerous traits Coen displayed during a wild interview process with the team. Coen's hiring marks a new day for a Jaguars organization looking to move past their recent stretch of disappointing seasons.
"I think the first thing that jumps out at you is his energy,” Boselli said. “I mean, the guy is full speed, high-energy. He was very clear and concise about what he saw the division as and how to set a culture and set that standard. He talked a little bit about it at the press conference. He was super impressive, and he did a great job in the interview. It was clear, I think, through the process, as Shad [Khan] said. It was Shad’s decision. He made the call. I was 100 percent behind it. I think Liam was the exact right guy for us at this time and for this organization. I think he is going to do a great job. I really do."
The Jaguars have a lot of work to do this offseason and must rebuild their roster quickly. Still, securing Coen was a massive win for a Jaguars organization that has not won much in a while.
