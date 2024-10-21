Jaguars' Hated Division Rival Close to a Locker Room Mutiny?
While it may be hard to believe after the Jacksonville Jaguars' disappointing 2-5 start, there does seem to be one AFC South team facing even more turmoil.
The 1-5 Tennessee Titans have been, for a lack of a better word, a mess in 2024. And it doesn't seem like it is going to get much better after their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.
Following another lopsided loss that saw the Titans forced to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph over an injured and struggling Will Levis, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins seemed at a loss for words over where the Titans go from here.
In an interview posted by AtoZ Sports Nashville, Hopkins was asked about head coach Brian Callahan's offense made it clear: he does as he is told, and no more.
In short, Hopkins gave zero verbal support or encouragement of his head coach. He instead made it seem like he is playing in an offense he doesn't believe in or playing for a coach he doesn't believe in; or, even worse, both.
Considering Hopkins' comments come just one week after ex-Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley expressed frustrations about his role in Callahan's offense, and it seems fair to ask if the first-year head coach still has his locker room after one of the worst starts of any team in 2024.
The Titans got out to an early lead against the Bills but a stagnant offense and self-inflicted mistakes led to another big loss. Just like the week before ... and the loss before that. And the loss before that.
"Seems like the tale of our season so far. Find a way to play really well early, and we did not play really well in the second half at all, in any phase," Callahan said after the game, via TennesseeTitans.com.
"We have to find a way to get that fixed. We went backwards on offense, we had penalties. We had a million issues, quarterback hits, all those things. Not good enough."
Right now, Callahan doesn't seem to be a coach who is pushing the right buttons in the passing game or in his locker room. And if the losses keep piling up, so might the locker room comments from frustrated veterans.
