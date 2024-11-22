Jaguars' Hated Rival Has Brutal Decision to Make
It's amazing how quickly things can change.
Just a year ago, Anthony Richardson was the talk of the town. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was selected with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while what we saw of him last season was limited, it was impressive.
Of course, the jury was still largely out on the University of Florida product, but his talent was palpable.
As a result of Richardson's clear explosiveness under center, the Colts were considered to be a potential sleeper in the AFC heading into 2024.
However, much like the Jacksonville Jaguars' situation this season, things have not exactly gone according to plan.
Richardson was so awful earlier in the year, as a matter of fact, that he was benched in favor of Joe Flacco. There was then speculation that Indianapolis could trade Richardson at the deadline, but the Colts opted to hold on to him.
Now, many are wondering if Indianapolis could move on from Richardson in the offseason.
So, what exactly should the Colts do?
Well, Richardson returned in Week 11 and actually led Indianapolis to a comeback victory over the New York Jets, going 20-for-30 with 272 yards and a touchdown as well as punching in a pair of rushing scores.
Richardson's dazzling potential was on full display, and his little second-half surge against the Jets demonstrated the reason why the Colts drafted him so highly to begin with.
However, the overall numbers don't lie. Richardson has completed just 48.5 percent of his passes this season, which is atrocious no matter how you slice it. He has thrown five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He suffered an oblique injury in Week 4 and missed two games because of it.
Since making the jump to the NFL, Richardson has endured a variety of injury issues and has appeared in just 11 contests as a result.
Ergo, not only do the Colts have to worry about Richardson's production, but they also have to be concerned with his durability, especially given his play style.
Does Indianapolis move forward with Richardson in spite of all of the red flags? Or do the Colts stick with him and bank on his tremendous potential?
It will be a painstaking decision for general manager Chris Ballard, but many questions may be answered over the back half of this season.
If Richardson continues to play the well he did against the Jets, it will likely keep him safe. But if he strays and begins looking like he did previously, Indianapolis may decide that it's time to go in a different direction.
Kind of makes the Jaguars' shaky circumstances with Trevor Lawrence look pale in comparison, right?
