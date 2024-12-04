Jaguars' Hated Rival Titans are Teetering on Catastrophe
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be in a bit of a rough spot right now, as they are sitting at 2-10 heading into Week 14 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
But honestly, they aren't in as bad of shape as the Titans.
At the very least, the Jaguars have some legitimate cornerstone pieces to build around.
Say what you want about Trevor Lawrence, but Jacksonville had enough confidence in him to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a stud at receiver. Josh Hines-Allen is an elite pass rusher. Tank Bigsby is an up and coming star in the backfield.
Tennessee does not have nearly the same amount of luxuries.
Many of the Titans' best players are aging, and their free-agent spending spree has not exactly worked out too well. They don't have a whole lot of young talent, and they have a massive question at quarterback that could be steering the team off a cliff.
Why? Because Tennessee is suddenly starting to believe in Will Levis because of a few not terrible games over the last several weeks.
To be fair, Levis probably deserves a chance. It's just his second season after all, and he has only made 18 starts in total. But we haven't really seen anything from him that indicates that he can be the Titans' franchise quarterback moving forward.
And yet, there is actually talk that Tennessee may give Levis another chance in 2025 even though it will have the ability to draft another quarterback—possibly even Shedeur Sanders—in April.
Of course, any mistakes the Titans make will be great news for the Jaguars, so fans in Duval should be celebrating if Tennessee does, in fact, opt to roll with Levis next season.
But man, you can't help but feel that the Titans are teetering on the brink of absolute disaster here. This isn't a good football team, and keeping Levis around is not going to make it any better. Not unless Tennessee has some sort of magical escape route planned.
Levis has completed just 61.2 percent of his passes while posting a passer rating of 84.8 thus far in his NFL career. This year, he lays claim to a QBR of 32.9. He hasn't been good regardless of how you slice it.
Lawrence himself hasn't been great, but he does at least have a really good season under his belt. The talent is also clearly there.
Levis hasn't prove much of anything yet, and outside of definitely having a strong arm, we don't know if he has what it takes to be a starter in this league.
But somehow, the Titans are weighing giving him that chance in 2025, even though it was looking like they were done with him a month ago.
Tennessee has brutally mismanaged things over the past couple of years, and that may continue well past this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE