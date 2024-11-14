Jaguars Have Plenty of Experience in Bittersweet Position
The Jacksonville Jaguars are familiar with losing and all that comes with it. In the National Football League, losing comes with better draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, which the Jaguars know all about.
The Jaguars have picked high in the draft more times than not over the past few seasons. While they have made solid use of the two players they drafted with the first overall pick, it is not good to be the team draft high over a long period.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently addressed the updated draft positions after this past weekend’s games. Reuter mentions the fact that the Jaguars do not need a quarterback, which will make trading down and gaining additional draft picks a legitimate option.
“The Jaguars are in line to possess the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in five years. They selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and edge rusher Travon Walker in 2022,” Reuter said.
“This April, though, I wouldn't expect the Jags to use the top selection themselves but rather try to trade down a few spots to a QB-needy franchise.
“I wouldn't think they'd want to go too far down the draft board, however, and lose out on a chance to pick a premier cornerback."
The Jaguars have plenty of positions that need to be addressed in the upcoming NFL Draft and this disappointing season will help them in one way or another. This is assuming the Jaguars' front office drafts well and spends money in free agency.
Jacksonville seemingly does not have much to play for, which is the case with almost 2-8 teams. However, they must not only continue to be competitive but turn some of the games where players had great games individucally but the team lost, into wins.
The Jaguars have played some of the top teams in the National Football League and nearly beat them. They have shown over the last few weeks that they have the right pieces, they should take the next few weeks of to figure out which of those pieces fits you best.
