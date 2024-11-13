How the Jaguars Can Turn the Corner After Tough Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-8 and have not had much luck this season. Jacksonville was arguably the worst team in the league to start the season, as their 0-4 start doomed the entire season.
Ten weeks in, the Jaguars have yet to recover from their poor start. While they have undoubtedly improved over the last several weeks.
The Jaguars have improved over the last weeks but still have a long way to go before making any noise in the division. However, as the Jaguars proved themselves, that we can go into
After eventually winning a game, the Jaguars are preparing to go to Detroit and face the Lions in front of one of the best home-field advantages in football.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently released his predictions for all of the upcoming games this weekend. Like many other observations. Mosher held no punches when it came to analyzing the Jaguars in the draft.
“If the season ended today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would hold the No. 1 pick for the third time in five years,” Mosher said. “That is what a bad organization and franchise look like."
Mosher noted that the Jaguars registered yet another lackluster performance overall, which could cost coach Pederson his job with the team. He said their loss to the Eagles was just as frustrating and ranked them as the worst team in the league.
“They lost a winnable game to the [Minnesota] Vikings in which they forced three interceptions," Mosher said. "Still, Mac Jones and the Jaguars did next to nothing on offense. After another poor performance by Doug Pederson, it’s only a matter of when, and not if, he is replaced as the team’s head coach.”
While it is fair to place most of the blame on Pederson, as he is the team’s head coach. However, it is not all Pederson’s fault that professional athletes are getting paid hundreds of millions, and in some instances.
There is only so much a coach can do in the situation. It is up to the players to execute correctly. This will surely be taken into consideration when the playoff is decided upon.
Pederson must get a better result next week or face a high likelihood of being fired.
