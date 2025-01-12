Jaguars Head Coach Search: 3 Observations Thus Far
The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to a full week since they fired head coach Doug Pederson and officially kicked off the search for a new head coach.
Since last Monday, the Jaguars have requested interviews with 10 different coaches, all of which have been accepted to this point. And several coaches have always had their initial virtual interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke.
This is Shad Khan's choice
Make no mistake when it comes to the Jaguars' next head coach: this is Shad Khan's choice. Yes, he is and will be heavily assisted in the search by Trent Baalke, but Khan is the ultimate decision-maker in terms of Jacksonville's football operations hires and this is no different. Regardless of whoever the Jaguars hire, it is paramount to not conflate Baalke and his impact.
Baalke's place in the search has perhaps been even overstated to this point. That doesn't mean he isn't heavily involved -- he clearly is playing a major role in aiding Khan. But the Jaguars haven't had any of the top candidates turn down an interview because of Baalke. Yes, some coaches may have reservations because of how many coaches Baalke has survived, but that doesn't mean Baalke's presence in Jacksonville is dictating the search and Khan's decision. At the end of the day, this is Khan's search and choice.
Jaguars should be commended for their interview list
The Jaguars' interview list the last time they held a coaching search was, um, underwhelming. Even without the value of hindsight, names like Nathaniel Hackett, Bill O'Brien, Matt Eberflus, Byron Leftwich, and Rich Bisaccia were not exactly heavy hitters a few years ago. Fast forward three years, however, and I think the Jaguars have a much deeper and well-rounded group.
For one, the Jaguars are talking to more experienced candidates this time around in many facets. The Jaguars talked to three former head coaches last time -- much like they are this time around -- but the coordinators they are talking to have more years of sustained success than the coordinators they spoke to last time. There are several coordinators on this year's list who could be considered among the best in the NFL. That wasn't true last time.
What a few interviews may mean
Remember late in the coaching search process in 2022 when the Jaguars interviewed Vic Fangio? It was seen as a head coach interview to many at the time, but it was also an interview with the Jaguars' brass for a spot on the future staff as defensive coordinator. It never came together, but the Jaguars at least had hopes it would.
Why am I bringing this up? Because I do think there is a chance similar could happen in 2025 with two of their candidates in Robert Saleh and Patrick Graham. Brian Flores and Steve Spagnuolo clearly aren't going to leave their jobs for Jacksonville, but Saleh is set to look for a coordinator job in 2025 if he doesn't get the Jaguars' head coach job, and Graham could move on from Las Vegas after Antonio Pierce was fired. Look at these two as potential defensive coordinator candidates for whoever the Jaguars hire.
