Jaguars' Heath Farwell Indicates Larger Defensive Role For Antonio Johnson in 2024
One of the most impressive members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 draft class could see a bigger role this season.
Fifth-round defensive back Antonio Johnson proved to be underdrafted after a successful rookie season that saw him take snaps at both nickel and safety and force turnovers at both spots.
While the Jaguars' big-play rookie saw his snaps on defense increase over the 2023 season, he still played his largest role on special teams. Johnson played 239 special teams snaps, accounting for 70% of the Jaguars' total special teams snaps.
Will that repeat in 2024? There seems to be some skepticism -- in a good way.
"Yeah, Antonio is a fantastic player. Loved him when we got him here. He was a really good gunner and four phase guys for us last year," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said on Monday.
"If he's not playing defense, see how this plays out. He is going to be a four phase guy. I would love to have him play for us. I think he is probably too good of a player. I'm concerned I'm not going to see him much this year because I know how good he is."
The reason Farwell wouldn't see much of Johnson would, of course, indicate a potentially larger role for Johnson on defense in 2024. Johnson will have to compete for snaps in a new-look secondary that includes free agent signing Darnell Savage and third-round pick Jarrian Jones, with all three cornerbacks having experience in the slot.
“I think anymore, you’re starting to see more guys with position flexibility, just like you would offensive linemen. Guards that can play center, tackles that can play on both sides, you can move receivers around. I think it just helps your overall team and if you do have an injury at a position, you can plug and play a guy," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in March.
"Having a guy like Darnell who has that ability to play some safety, even Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] who we drafted, Antonio can play safety, he can play nickel. You got the best of both worlds out of those two guys.”
Johnson, who the Jaguars drafted in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, opened the season as a backup before stepping into a more prominent role over the second half of the season. Johnson appeared in 13 games as a rookie, starting three. He recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three pass breakups as a rookie.