Jaguars Insider Podcast: What Does the Cornerback Room Look Like?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a few days away from facing the most explosive receiver in football in Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, so naturally the cornerback room is under the microscope.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down the Jaguars' cornerbacks in their matchup vs. the Dolphins. How does Tyson Campbell look entering Year 4? What kind of role will Ronald Darby and Jarrian Jones play? We break this and more down.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke on Monday. Here is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On the importance of having a fast start?
Doug Pederson: “It's always good to get off to a good start. You can't go 2-0 unless you go 1-0, right? Again, I think we face playoff teams in our first four, five, six, seven weeks, whatever it is. These are playoff teams and AFC-type teams too that we have to we have to compete against. It’s a long season we understand that and, but at the same time you want to play good football and it does help the momentum too if you can get off to a good start.”
Q: On if he’s decided who will be the play caller for this season)
Pederson: “I still haven't made my mind up yet?
Q: On having the play caller decision made by Wednesday prior to the game vs. Miami?
Pederson: “Yeah, maybe... You may never know. You can just stop with the question right now, you'll never know.”
Q: On his description of QB Trevor Lawrence’s personality?
Doug Pederson: “I would say that he's definitely got an outgoing personality, but he's got a sneaky sort of humor to him. He's well-liked. He's likable. He's also somebody that will shoot you straight, which I can appreciate from him. The other thing too is his demeanor. He's just a cool, calm, collected person. There's not a whole lot that gets him riled up and probably a whole lot that doesn't necessarily get him going in the other direction. Just the calmness about him, he's got a great poise about him, but he has that sneaky humor that shows up from time to time with his teammates.”
Q: On if a decision has been made on who will be named a captain this year?
Pederson: “Yes, there's been a decision that’s been made. I think by Wednesday it should be out.”
Q: On how much is unknown about Miami in particular, given their new defensive staff and scheme
Pederson: “There's quite a bit of unknown even though there's history with this DC [Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver] being in Baltimore. Some of us, we’ve played Baltimore the last couple of seasons and kind of understanding what they've done. It's the unknown because he’s going to have his own ideas, he's going to have his own thoughts and now that he's now that he's running it, there's going to be some unscouted looks. We go back and we can look at personnel, we can look at some of the Baltimore stuff, where he's been and really kind of study that. But there's always going to be that unknown in Week 1.”
Q: On how the veterans, including DE Arik Armstead and CB Ronald Darby, have impacted the younger players throughout training camp and the preseason?
Pederson: “Yeah, I think both those guys and all of our free agents that we brought, one, they've added the value and the competition that we were looking for at their positions, and also some leadership. Veteran players that have played a lot of football, they've been on winning teams. Obviously, Arik, he’s been to a couple Super Bowls, and he knows how that is and Darby the same way. I look at Mitch [OL Mitch Morse] and Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] and all the guys too, offensively, that have been to the top in the AFC. It's just their leadership, I think, and the value that they bring there, not only with their skill set and what they can provide offensively and defensively.”
