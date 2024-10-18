Jaguars Insider Podcast: Why a Loss to Patriots Can't Happen
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke on Wednesday. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On what the mood has been like this week?
Lawrence: “I think today, obviously, we're back to work. We're getting ready to try to go win a game this Sunday against New England. Last week was what it was, and you just have to be able to move on quickly in this league. Whether it’s wins or losses. So, for us, we've turned the page and we've got to put our best foot forward and try to go beat New England this week. So that's where we're at, and I think part of it is keeping the spirits up. I mean, you stay focused and you stay locked in now more than ever, but you also got to have fun. It's still a game and we're still out here getting to do what we love and trying to just enjoy it and not let the pressure of, obviously, we need to win a game, but not let that take away the joy of the game because I think that helps you play better, honestly. So that's kind of been what we've been talking about and some of the coaches messaging, which has been good.”
Q: On why the team has had prior success playing in London and what they need to do to get back to winning?
Lawrence: “I think we always enjoy the opportunity to come out here and play. It's something different. It's a change of scenery, kind of breaks the season up. Season’s long and it can get a little, monotonous as the year goes on. So, I think we've always just honestly kind of enjoyed the change up. Didn't play well last week, so we’ve got to get on track this week. But typically, I feel like we've handled it pretty well. So, I think still we handled the travel, we handled everything well. Obviously, we didn't get the result we wanted, but we got an opportunity this week. So, like I said, we enjoyed being out here and get a little fall weather. We don't get this in Florida. It's a little cooler for us. So, it's kind of nice. I know some of the big guys like that instead of being in that heat in Jacksonville.”
Q: On how he spent his off day?
Lawrence: “My wife's here, so I went and visited her in the city for a little bit. Just kind of relaxed, walked around, ate at some different spots and got to explore a little bit. So, it was great to see her and spend a little time with her.”
Q: On if he has learned any history of the city and the Grove?
Lawrence: “I’d say I'm not a history buff at all. I do enjoy history and learning about things. I don't know a ton about the area, to be honest. I feel like usually when we're here, it's pretty busy and we're kind of focusing on the game and trying to win that. But I am intrigued, and I think it's cool just everything here, not just the Grove, but also just in London is so much older than in America. So, the history behind it, you pick up kind of bits and pieces as you go. I don't know a ton, but it is interesting hearing the different things about it.”
Q: On the importance of winning this week?
Lawrence: “To be honest, I've played long enough to know it doesn't really matter how you play. Every team in this league is a good team and can beat you. It doesn't matter what their record is, how well they've played in the past. It's any given Sunday. So, for us, it's taking it one week at a time. And yeah, we do have to just find a way to win this game this week because we have to get some momentum going in the right direction and we can't let this keep going in the wrong direction and keep losing. The season is moving quickly, and we need to win some games to get ourselves back in position. So, we understand what we have to do, but you can't jump ahead, and we’ve got to just try to take care of business this week. Then next week, we'll move on to whoever you say, I guess, Packers, next week. So that'll come when it gets here. You get in trouble when you start looking ahead and I just think that it's too hard to win in this league to look ahead and think about who you’ve got to beat, what's coming up, how many games you’ve got to win to get there or whatever. You’ve just got to try to win one every week.”
Q: On if there is a specific part of the offense that is looking to be improved?
Lawrence: “Just everyone, I think being more consistent, including myself, and that's kind of been what we've struggled with. Quite honestly, the past couple years when we haven't played well is just the inconsistency, whether it's from me or anyone at any given moment. You're never going to be perfect, but just consistently doing your job, communicating, having the details down. There's some little things out there that keep showing up and we’ve got to correct them. So, playing cleaner, taking care of the ball, trying to have a turnover free game on Sunday. I think that's a big step. I mean, that's the biggest part of this game is taking care of the ball. Honestly, that's the biggest indication of winning or losing is how many turnovers you have, how many turnovers you got as a defense. Both of those things go hand in hand and we’ve got to control that better as an offense.”
Q: On what advice he would give to Patriots QB Drake Maye as a rookie quarterback?
Lawrence: “Yeah, I've met Drake before, I like him. I think he's got a lot of talent; he's got a bright future. I know what it's like to be a young quarterback in this league not too long ago, and I wish him the best. It's a challenge and every week is a learning opportunity, and you just have to use it to make you better moving forward. That's even still going on my fourth year, I'm still doing that. You learn something new every week and it's challenging and I think he's got all the tools to be successful. So, I'll definitely talk to him after the game, and I wish him the best of luck. Obviously, like I said last week, not on Sunday, but I do wish him the best of luck and I've heard great things about him.”
Q: On what TE Evan Engram brings to the offense?
Lawrence: “Yeah, he's a huge part of our offense. You see what he was able to do on Sunday, just in his first came back. It's pretty impressive being out four games and then coming back and playing that well. So, he's a spark for us. It just opens up everything else in our offense, having the threat of him on the field. Obviously when he touches the ball, he can turn it into a big game just because he's so good after the catch. He stretches the field vertically and he's a really good matchup for us. Whether it's safety, linebackers, whoever, it's a really good matchup. So, I think it does add a challenge to defending our offense when he's on the field. I'm just going to keep using that to our advantage like we have in the years past.”
