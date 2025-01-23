Jaguars Kicker Cam Little Named to PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season they wanted as a team in 2024. They did not play the way they wanted and fell short of their expectations.
Even with that some players had a good season in Jacksonville.
One thing that was consistent all last season for the Jaguars was the special teams. They did their best to keep both the offense and defense in the game. They did a good job flipping the field for the defense and helping the offense with good field position. Rookie kicker Cam Little did a great job all season knocking down field goals for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars special teams unit added more hardware this past week. Little was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.
The PFWA has honored an All-Rookie team every season since 1974. Only players who are in their first season of pro football are designated as rookies by the NFL and are eligible for PFWA rookie awards. Players designated as NFL first-year players who have been active in another pro football league or who have NFL experience, including preseason training camp in a previous season, are not eligible for All-Rookie awards.
“It is tough and I think a lot of you here, with rookies, you get the ‘rookie wall’ and some of those things," said Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell this past season. "It happens with kickers as well, just like any other position. We haven't seen that. He's been great, but he's locked in. That's one thing he is. He's very focused. He cares so much. He still comes up every day and watches film. All those things, he's still working like he did in the spring. So, I'm not surprised. He's so consistent. He wants to be great. It's important to him. Those are great traits to be a good kicker and just the mindset he has hasn't wavered since he's been here.”
“No. From the moment I met him, when I flew out to Arkansas, I saw that same energy in him and just the excitement and the passion in him. I think you embrace that. I think that's what I loved about him. I knew the mindset and where he was headed. He was a guy that—I had him as the top kicker in the class for a reason. I really felt that. It was part of his talent was there, but it was the mindset. It was all the other things that he did that I believed he was the best kicker, and I still believe that. He is so talented. But it's the mindset.”
