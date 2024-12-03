Jaguars Leave Week 13 With Control of No. 1 Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in an all too familiar place.
After a Week 13 that saw the Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants all lose and fall to 2-10, the Jaguars still have the No. 1 pick. With five games left on the schedule and with uncertainty surrounding the status of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are likely the betting favorite for the draft's top selection.
The Jaguars' next month will go a long way toward determining the top-10. As things stand today, the Jaguars have four games against teams currently projected to pick in the top-seven. This includes a Week 16 game against the Raiders that could easily decide who gets the No. 1 pick.
With the Jaguars currently on track to land the No. 1 pick, the obvious player fit is Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. The Jaguars extended left tackle Walker Little on Sunday, taking any possibility of selecting a left tackle with the top pick out of the question.
The Jaguars have landed the No. 1 pick twice before. In 2021, they used the top pick to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In 2022, the Jaguars landed the top pick again and this time used it to select defensive end Travon Walker. To date, no team has had the No. 1 pick three times in a five-year span, a feat the Jaguars would accomplish if they finish in last place.
“I wouldn’t say nothing can go right, but I will say that we have to come together even closer in times where we play complementary football. Offense, defense and special teams. I wouldn’t say nothing goes right, though," Walker said on Sunday following a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars have been better than their record suggests, but a 1-7 record in one-score games has dropped them to one of their worst starts in recent history. Despite entering the season with playoff aspirations, the Jaguars have instead already been knocked out of contention for an AFC South title.
A lot could change over the next several weeks, but for now the Jaguars are at the front of the line to take the No. 1 pick and run with it.
