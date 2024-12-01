REPORT: Jaguars Land Rare Dual-Threat In Latest Mock
There is no denying which 2025 NFL Draft prospect the Jacksonville Jaguars have been tied to the most in recent weeks.
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has been the most common connection for the Jaguars in mock drafts for weeks, especially since momentum has built for the last-place Jaguars to land one of the top picks in April's draft.
As a result, it is hardly a surprise to see the latest mock draft from Yahoo! Sports mock Hunter to the Jaguars at No. 2 overall.
"It’s hard to deny that Hunter is the best player in this draft class with his combination of athleticism, ability to play both sides at a high level and overall love for the game," Yahoo! Sports' Charles McDonald said.
"Hunter is more polished as a cornerback right now, with legitimate shutdown ability on one side of the field. He’s raw in some of the more finer parts of wide receiver play, but that’s exciting because he’s already an incredible playmaker in that area of the field. For a team like the Jaguars that need talent on both sides of the ball, Hunter makes sense."
From a fit perspective, Hunter makes perfect sense for the Jaguars regardless of who is coaching or selecting the players. Hunter is a blue-chip talent who has proven he can make plays at both wide receiver and cornerback, and that is exactly what it looks like the future top pick expects to do at the NFL level.
"I like when people tell me I can't do it," Hunter said last month.
"It's never been done ... I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down too early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."
If the Jaguars land Hunter, they will be either grabbing a running mate for star cornerback Tyson Campbell or star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Either direction would be a boon for a Jaguars team that needs to improve the depth of the roster on both sides of the ball in 2025 and beyond.
