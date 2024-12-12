Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor Makes Recruiting Pitch to Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly close to playing themselves out of the Travis Hunter sweepstakes, but that hasn't stopped a franchise legend from making his recruiting pitch.
During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, which is hosted in part by Jaguars legend Fred Taylor, Hunter made it clear why it is important to him to be the No. 1 pick -- and Taylor made it clear how much he would enjoy that pick landing in Jacksonville.
"Oh, yeah, it definitely matter. I want to be number one," Hunter said.
"First thing I said, that's the first thing I dreamed of, I ain't dreaming winning the Heisman. I dreamed of being number one, you know, getting to that point and I was able to be the No. 1 pick off the board. That's what I want to be ... Like I said I'm the first to do it in my family. Why not keep going and be the first."
Taylor quickly shot back, "Say Duuuuuuval," to which Hunter was clearly receptive to.
"I'll say it when I walk that stage and I am picked by them," Hunter said.
In short, it is clear Hunter would be more than willing to play for the Jaguars. The biggest question is whether the Jaguars will be in any position to land Hunter, who is the Heisman favorite as a result of his ability to make plays on both offense and defense.
If the Jaguars were to land the No. 1 pick, it is clear Hunter would be the favorite for that too. And to the two-way star, there is no reason to think that his success at two positions can't carry over to the NFL.
"I like when people tell me I can't do it," Hunter said earlier this year when asked about the prospects of playing wide receiver and cornerback at the next level.
"It's never been done ... I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down too early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.