Jaguars Unfortunately Lose With Latest Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a big win in Week 14, but it came with a potential cost.
For weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been the leader for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And for weeks, the Jaguars have been the favorites to land Colorado star Travis Hunter with the draft's top pick.
All of that changed on Sunday, however, as a direct result of the Jaguars' 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars started the week picking No. 1, but they are now instead slotted in the No. 5 spot thanks to a logjam of 3-10 teams and the shared 2-11 records by the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.
The current top-5 looks like this:
1) Las Vegas Raiders
2) New York Giants
3) New England Patriots
4) Carolina Panthers
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
With a month left in the season, there is still plenty that can change in the top 10. Over the final four games, the Jaguars play the teams currently projected to pick No 1, No. 6 (Tennessee Titans) and No. 7 (New York Jets).
The Jaguars were never expected to just curl up and let the season die, even with the Jaguars being eliminated from playoff contention last week. While fans will certainly want the best pick possible in a lost season, the Jaguars are set to continue to fight over the last month.
"It feels great to get back in the win column. It’s been a while. Hats off to the players. They battled their tails off. Defense fought all day and kept us in the football game," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the win on Sunday.
"Came up big with some PBUs and obviously there at the end. Offense, we got a slow start, but we gained momentum as the game went on. Proud of the guys for 10 points in the fourth quarter and for finishing the game that way. Hats off to those guys. They battled their tails off. You can see all of my excitement right here.”
If the Jaguars were to end the season with the No. 5 pick, top names to watch for the pick could be Michigan cornerback Will Johnson or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
