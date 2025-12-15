Liam Coen Faces New, Unexpected Challenge in Jaguars' Home Stretch

In just his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Liam Coen has led this team to greater heights than Doug Pederson ever did, notching his tenth win just 15 weeks into the campaign. The Jags didn't just beat the New York Jets — they absolutely demolished them, 48-20. In that blowout victory, the offense set several new records.



Trevor Lawrence had his most touchdowns in a single half of NFL football, tallying four scores in the first two periods. By the end of the day, he had found the end zone five times through the air, his most in any game as a pro. He became the first player in league history to have 300+ passing yards, 50+ rushing yards, 5+ passing touchdowns, and one or more touchdown runs. Travis Etienne Jr. had three catches that went to the house, his most ever in a single contest.



Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Liam Coen must manage the highs, too



Liam Coen has managed to get the Jacksonville Jaguars to exorcise several of their demons this season. They got their first win on the West Coast in a long time when they beat the San Francisco 49ers on the road. This team was able to bounce back from a devastating collapse against the Houston Texans in Week 10 with five straight wins. They've even beaten two backup quarterbacks this year: the Indianapolis Colts' Riley Leonard and now the New York Jets' Brady Cook.



The Jaguars' confidence and optimism might be at an all-time high, at least since the Mark Brunell era. Coen has been able to drag this team out of its lowest points this season, but can he keep their egos in check for a critical playoff push and potential postseason run? He spoke on the balance he has to strike between celebrating his players' accomplishments and keeping them properly motivated moving forward:



Liam Coen is only 4 wins away from tying Gus Bradley for 5th all time in wins as a Jags HC.



Bradly coached 62 games, Coen’s at 14 pic.twitter.com/pwH5XR02yW — SleeperJaguars (@SleeperJaguars) December 14, 2025

"Yeah, we know the challenge that we have going out west this week against a very high-quality opponent. It's just fun to be able to keep coaching, because, yes, we've won these last X amount of games and executed at a high level, but when you continue to elevate and raise the standard of performance, of practice, of preparation, that's what I think is fun about this group."



"They don't want to just say, 'Man, that was a good win. We can kind of hang back and not go to work this week.' They want to continue to be intentional about their efforts, about taking care of their bodies, and doing it together. It's a group that cares about each other. We all do. I think coaches and players alike. There's still so much room to continue to grow as a team. As you get into December, playing your best football is very important. We have another opportunity to go do that this Sunday."

