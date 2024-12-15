Jaguars Legend Fred Taylor on What Will Be Key Against Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars will play host today to the AFC East New York Jets. Both teams come into this matchup not having the seasons everyone expected them to have. Still, a lot to play for if you are on either roster. Coaches are also coaching for job security or future jobs with other teams next season.
The Jaguars want to make it two in a row. And the Jets want to get a win to end their losing streak. Something will have to give in the matchup today. The Jaguars' offensive wants to do a better job of getting their players the ball against the talented Jets' defense.
The Jets feature a star stack offense. quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking to add to his legendary career. Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are one of the best receivers duos in the NFL. And you cannot forget about the Jets running back Breece Hall who is back after missing last week.
"On the field I always thought he was one of the best to ever play the position," said former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor about Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "In all fairness this year you know it does not look great. It does not look like the A-Rod I am used to seeing, but he does have some pieces around him. A young [Garrett] Wilson right there. He has Davante Adams. Some guys who can get it done. Big backs, strong downhill type of running backs. So, again offensively they have weapons. They can get it done."
"The protection has always been the issue. Can they protect long enough to make A-Rod feel comfortable? Not many 40-year-olds want to get hit. You can hit him once and he will start looking around. And I think that is going to be key. Pressure. Josh Hines-Allen has probably one of the most consistent players on the team this year. And it is going to take him, Trevon [Walker], the defensive line, getting out the room and out playing good defense. Solid defense throughout the game."
The one thing we know about this Jaguars team is the defense comes ready to play. Over the last few weeks, the defense has kept the Jaguars in games, giving them the best chance to win.
