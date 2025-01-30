Jaguars Linked to Star Lions Free Agent
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to improve across the board in 2025 after their dismal 4-13 season in 2024, but they need to really improve in one specific area: the secondary.
The Jaguars were amongst the NFL's worst defenses against the pass last year no matter any way you sliced it. Now, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is going to have to figure out a way to get the unit to turn it around quickly.
A big part of that turnaround is certainly going to depend on how the Jaguars acquire and develop talent. There is some talent in the cornerback and safety rooms with Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Darnell Savage, and Montaric Brown, but the Jaguars could also use free agency or an early draft pick to address a unit that still needs to be rounded out.
Could one potential target reside in Detroit? In a look at the top-50 pending free agents, Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis was linked to the Jaguars.
"Some teams have Davis as the No. 2 corner in the class. Watch for Jacksonville to potentially make a move here. The Jaguars likely won't be huge spenders in free agency, but they want to fortify their secondary," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.
A second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis spent six seasons in Tampa Bay and started 75 games in the process. During his tenure in the NFC South, he recorded nine interceptions, 73 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and 12 tackles for loss.
Davis spent the 2024 season with the Lions and quickly helped solidify the Lions' secondary, leading to their best defensive performance in years. While he missed time at the end of the year due to injury, it was clear to see that Davis still had plenty to offer in his seventh season.
"Davis started 13 games for the Lions before a broken jaw landed him on injured reserve. The veteran corner has man and zone traits, which will give him options on the market; plus, he is a willing tackler on the edges. In seven seasons, he has 11 interceptions and 68 pass breakups. He can create on-ball disruption," ESPN's Matt Bowen said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.