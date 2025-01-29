Liam Coen Explains the Savage Mindset He Wants From Jaguars' Defense
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows what he wants out of his defense. At its core, it comes down to one word.
"Savages. We want to be savages," Coen said on Monday.
It would be quite the leap for a Jaguars defense that was largely toothless in 2024. The Jaguars frequently blew coverages, saw their run defense fall off a cliff, and simply offered little-to-zero resistance for offenses week in and week out.
That is why Coen thinks the entire mentality of the Jaguars' defense needs to flip. If it does, the Jaguars' defense could find its fortunes reverse quickly.
"From just that physical mindset. Like, when our opponents turn on the tape, like, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle? I mean, the echo," Coen said.
"You might get a flag or two early on. Man, hey, let's pull back a little okay. here we go. But I want them playing on the edge. I want them to play on the edge because this is a violent game. They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that's where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we will be moving in the right direction."
Coen will have to nail his defensive coordinator hire to ensure he brings in the man to execute his vision for the defense. The Jaguars currently have five candidates for the job, which is set to be one of Coen's most important hires.
"And on the defensive side of the ball, I think we all know that we've got some talented dudes there. We've got some guys that can really go," Coen said.
"How do we continue to ensure the inside, but we've got multiple guys up front that can do some good things. We've got to put them in a position to be successful. That's our job. The guys are there; we can continue to add in that room, right, add multiple different positions as well, but that's where it starts, as you mentioned. To go into playoff games and to go do it, you've got to be able to run the football and stop the run, first and foremost.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE