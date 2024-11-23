Jaguars Listed Among Fits For Failed First-Round Quarterback
It has never been more obvious that the Jacksonville Jaguars run through franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But does that mean the Jaguars shouldn't look for more ways to stockpile talent at the quarterback position?
The Jaguars have obviously run into issues when tasking backup quarterback Mac Jones with the offense. In two games with Jones under center, the team has totaled just 13 points and have yet to hit 200 total yards in one game.
The Jaguars rolled the dice on Jones as a backup option in the short-term. He has done little with the opportunity, so maybe there is elsewhere for the Jaguars to turn in the season's final six games?
ESPN's Ben Solak believes one opportunity the Jaguars could explore is recently released quarterback Daniel Jones, who was benched and then released by the New York Giants this week after almost six years of starting.
"It looks increasingly unlikely that Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) will play again for the Jaguars this season, as their year is basically over and coaching staff changes are on the horizon," Solak said. "Mac Jones has done little to establish himself as a quality QB2 in Jacksonville, so the Jags would be wise to give Daniel Jones his reps. It could help Doug Pederson audition for new jobs just as it would help Daniel Jones audition for his own."
There is the fair question to raise of whether it would make sense for the Jaguars to look for a backup quarterback upgrade when the season is already nearly over, but never forget that moves in the NFL are all about job preservation. If Jones were to sign with the Jaguars and find success, it could mean a future job for him elsewhere, and the same could be said for the Jaguars' offensive staff.
"Jacksonville's offense is very injured, but you could still do worse than handing the ball off to Tank Bigsby and throwing it to Brian Thomas Jr. and Engram, who played with Jones for three seasons in New York," Solak said. "Given the quality of the pass catchers, if Jones' goal is to use empty-calorie passing production to lull the league into giving him a decent contract in 2025, this is the place he should go."
