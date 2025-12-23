Why the Jacksonville Jaguars Could Win Super Bowl LX

You know that certain feeling about an NFL team that has something special brewing, you can't shake that annoying feeling that this could be the team that goes deep into the playoffs, or better yet, wins the whole thing? That's what it feels like with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ever since Jaguars head coach Liam Coen told quarterback Trevor Lawrence to cut it loose, the trade for Jakobi Meyers, and the unlocking of a previously absent pass rush, the Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games, a six-game winning streak that is the longest since the turn of the millennium, and the first 11-win season for the franchise since 2007.

Plus, they just defeated the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in a stunning, yet remarkable 34-20 upset. Everything is in front of Jacksonville and its small-market franchise. This begs the question: In a year where there is more parity in the NFL than ever before, could these Jaguars be the ones to win it all this year?

Why the Jaguars could win Super Bowl LX

Following Sunday's game, I wrote emphatically that the Jaguars have asserted themselves as championship contenders and stand by 48 hours after their statement win. They are hot at the most opportune time, won the biggest AFC matchup this month, and have been beating their opponents by large scores almost frequently.

Ask yourself this, looking at the AFC from a thousand feet: Do the New England Patriots, Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, or Pittsburgh Steelers scare you from this conference? Jacksonville has beaten the Chargers and Broncos by double-digits and swept the AFC West, and split the season series with Houston despite not playing to their utmost potential to that point.

Lawrence is playing among the best quarterbacks in the game, showcasing the potential that made him a top draft pick in 2021. Coen has his team believing in themselves, changing the culture and the franchise for the better. No one expected this kind of success from Jacksonville, a team that has gone from worst to first in a flash, showcasing why coaching and culture matter for an organization.

While the defense can be prone to missed tackles and chunk plays, it is a young group with a lot of potential and pure talent across the board. They've had up and down moments, but have been outstanding when it matters most in big games. All of this feels like a recipe for postseason success.

I can't help but shake this feeling: the Jaguars seem bound for the AFC Championship, whether it is in New England or hosting Buffalo. This is a special group, one that will be talked about in Jacksonville franchise lore for years to come, regardless of how this group does in the postseason. They have the quarterback, the run game, the defense, and the coaches to make their first trip to the Super Bowl.

There is still a lot of football to be played, folks. We're not done yet, and the mission is not over for these Jaguars. To consider where they are and were in 365 days, fans should make sure to soak this in. This could be the new norm for the franchise.

