Jaguars Mailbag: Is the Defense Beyond Saving?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on the Jaguars' defense, Ryan Nielsen and more.
Q: Is the talent on defense this bad or is the coaching the culprit?
A: I do not think the talent is bad enough for them to be this poor on defense. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen is a duo many teams would kill for, while guys like Tyson Campbell and Foye Oluokun are also big-time talents. I do think there are some youth issues at cornerback and maybe some talent issues at defensive tackle.
On the other hand, opposing play-callers have really had zero issue scheming open wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs in the passing game, which would point to coaching. It is a little of both.
Q: Is it now acceptable to be thinking about what we can be as an offense with Ben Johnson? Maybe bringing Mark Brunell and Kennan McCardell back home with him? Pls?
A: Ben Johnson will probably be one of the most sought-after coaching candidates in recent memory. The Jaguars have the ability to entice thanks to the aforementioned pieces on defense alongside Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tank Bigsby, along with everything owner Shad Khan brings.
With that said, the Jaguars will likely have to fend off other teams for him if it comes to that scenario. The Dallas Cowboys could be a hot spot, specifically.
Q: Do you think the jags look towards FA or the draft for a new LT next season, or extend one of Little or Cam to continue as the starter?
A: I have said since the offseason that I believe this is Cam Robinson's final season with the Jaguars, and I still feel that way. I think they try to see if they can retain Walker Little. If they can't, I think they either take a left tackle in the first-round or move Anton Harrison to left tackle.
Q: John, do you think the jaguars would actually trade Etienne? I don’t really see the point of getting rid of him, just let him walk if anything after the 5th year is up.
A: At this time, I do not think so. I think the Jaguars are still trying to win games to save their jobs, and losing Etienne would get in the way of that.
Q: Why, John? Why?
A: Why not?
Q: Coaching staff leaving is a forgone conclusion. With season ending injuries the last 2 seasons, do we release Kirk this offseason?
A: Potentially. I would not say it is a sure thing, but they might be able to if they see enough out of Parker Washington. Releasing Kirk would result in $10,732,000 in cap savings, but $13,652,000
in dead cap.
Q: What is the point of defensive rotation if they get no pressure on the QB? Could the DL benefit from getting more reps before being hockey rotated out? Tank gets better in a rhythm, could the same be true for JHA?
A: I could not tell you. I do not think either Josh Hines-Allen or Travon Walker should be off the field on any third-down in any given game.
Q: Of course secondary has looked rough, OL also not as dominant as you’d like a contender to be. But is DT sneaky their biggest need? I feel like some interior push could change the entire defense. Now of course finding a guy to do that is a whole other issue.
A: Defensive tackle is a major need in 2025, and the team knows it too. Taking Jordan Jefferson in the fourth round doesn't begin to change that. Hope Maason Smith comes along in Year 2 next to another young defensive tackle, DaVon Hamilton, and Arik Armstead. That sounds like a reasonable plan.
Q: What is the Jaguars identity?
A: Right now? A talented team that can't get it done in close games.
Q: What is your thoughts on the reason for 1) Frequent slow starts and 2) WR drops. Is it coaching or personel?
A: I truly don't know. It has been a thing throughout Trevor Lawrence's career, though, so it might just be something they have to live with. As for receiver drops, that is on the players. Lawrence tries a lot of high-difficulty throws regardless of the receiver, which sometimes can result in players getting targets they are not equipped to handle.
Q: How did Walker Little play? Do you think Cam gets traded?
A: He certainly struggled at the start of the game. I am not sure how PFF grades pressures, but I believe two of Little's three pressures allowed came on the first two drives. He played much better by the end of the game. I do think if any Jaguar gets traded, it is Cam Robinson. I am not sure it happens, but I do think he is available.
Q: Why does Ryan Nielsen stick to his philosophy and refuse to blitz when game circumstances are demanding it?
A: I do not know. I think he is just that willing to be reliant on the front four and to keep as many men in coverage as possible.
Q: Is there a stat or data anywhere measuring complimentary football? I feel this team is so maddening to watch just due to the fact that if one side of the ball plays well, the other does the opposite. Other than the Bills game where both sides played terrible, this team has chunks of time where offense or defense does well and it gives you hope of what it could be if they just played complimentary.
A: Team DVOA is likely the best one, and the Jaguars are ranked No. 23 in the NFL.
