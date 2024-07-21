Jaguars Mailbag: Ranking the AFC South Rosters Ahead of Training Camp
This week, we take questions on some of the Jaguars' AFC South rivals, training camp and more.
Q: How do you rate the Tennessee Titans revamped defensive backfield compared to the changes in Jacksonville's defensive backfield so far?
A: I do not think much of the Jamal Adams move, and the small deal the Titans gave him would indicate they don't think much of it either. Overall, I would say these are two relatively similar secondaries. I would give the Titans the edge at cornerback because they added the new top cornerback in the entire AFC South in L'Jarius Sneed, who slots in before Tyson Campbell and Texans cornerback Derek Stingler Jr. I also think the Titans have some other encouraging names at cornerback with Chidobe Awuzie and Roger McCreary.
With that said, I think the Jaguars have a vastly better safety room. The gap between the Jaguars' safeties and the Titans' safeties is wider than the gap between the Titans' cornerbacks and Jaguars' cornerbacks, which to me says these two units are differently but also fairly even.
Q: Do the Jags have the most talented roster of AFC South teams? If not, where would you slot them?
A: I think they are closer with the Houston Texans than the general public thinks. The Texans have better blue chip talents at cornerback, wide receiver and left tackle. I think the Jaguars have a better linebacker room, safety room, and have the best defender on either team in Josh Hines-Allen. I would also take the Jaguars' third-down defensive line over the Texans', though it is close. The Jaguars have the better running backs and tight ends, but the Texans have an edge on the offensive line. And the quarterbacks, to me, can essentially be tied. The Texans might have a few more blue chip young talents in guys like Nico Collins and Derek Stingler Jr., but these two teams are close.
I would put the Colts roster third and I think there is a gap between them and the first two teams. With that said, Shane Steichen proved to be a great hire last year. I think the Colts are better-coached than they are talented.
As for the Titans, they have some interesting talent in spots but also some pretty significant roster gaps. They also have by far the worst quarterback in the division and are one of just two teams in the south who can't be 100% sure they have their guy.
Q: Favorite Dorito flavor and who’s your breakout player for the season
A: If you don't say cool ranch, I can't trust you. If you say the purple ones, then you are out of my life I am afraid. As for breakout player, I think Devin Lloyd will take the next step in Ryan Nielsen's scheme. There is a lot you can do with his skill set and he quietly improved last year. I think Nielsen could be the best thing that has ever happened to Lloyd's career.
Q: How concerning is it that Arik Armstead was placed on the PUP list?
A: On a scale of 1-10? Probably around a 0. It has been odd to see people forget that he had offseason meniscus surgery and was sidelined all offseason. They have 49 days until they play a game, and there is absolutely zero sign to indicate he won't be available.
Q: What game(s) are you most excited for this season? For me it’s definitely MNF vs Bills
A: I think the Eagles and Bears games will be fascinating. The Jaguars, in theory, should be ahead of a team led by a rookie quarterback like the Bears. We will see if they really are. As for the Eagles, they aren't as good as when the Jaguars played them two years ago but they are still a really freaking talented roster. That game will be a good litmus test to how the Jaguars have come since Doug Pederson's first regular season as head coach in Jacksonville.
Q: What would need to happen for Josh Hines-Allen to in considered for the Hall of Fame?
A: Get to 100 sacks first and foremost, and then a little bit after that. Michael Strahan and Jason Taylor had right around 140 each. If Hines-Allen gets anywhere near those numbers, he will likely join Tony Boselli as Hall of Fame Jaguars.
Q: How would you rank the Jags opponents from 1-17 in terms of most to least likely to win?
A: Well then, what a question. I am going to rank them in terms of difficulty, with the worst teams being first and going through to the toughest. I guess I will go with...
- New England Patriots
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
Q: What roles does you think young players like Buster Brown, Gregory Junior, Christian Braswell and Erik Hallet play on Sunday?
A: Well, each of them has to make the roster first. The Jaguars have four cornerbacks who are either locks or near-locks to make the roster in Tyson Campbell, Ronald Darby and rookies Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince. Add in veteran competition like Tre Flowers and the fact that both Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson can also play nickel cornerback, and you can probably expect 1-2 names on your list to not be on the 53-man roster, if not more. If any of these guys do make the roster, they will either be special teams players or healthy inactives on game day unless the Jaguars have injuries at cornerback.