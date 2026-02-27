Where the Jaguars Rank After 2026 Salary Cap is Officially Set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars now know where they officially stand when it comes to the 2026 cap.

The NFL announced the salary cap for the 2026 season to teams on Friday, with the number now hitting $301.2 million. With this in mind, we now know how much room the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have to adjust for when it comes to the start of the league year.

Jaguars Cap Ranking

According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars currently rank No. 30 in cap space and are $15,922,805 over the cap, making them one of 10 teams that still has to work to get cap compliant. The Jaguars will be expected to be make some moves in terms of restructures and other contract maneuvers to bring down that number, but it also feels fair to say that the Jaguars will not be overly aggressive in free agency this season.

That isn't to say the Jaguars won't look at some additions here and there, but the Jaguars were not big spenders last year, either. With the Jaguars having some work to do on the cap front, they should be expected to be more interested in depth pieces and keeping some of their own guys this offseason.

This, of course, could mean the Jaguars will face some challenges in terms of keeping a few of their top free agents. One of those free agents seems likely to be veteran linebacker Devin Lloyd, who seems primed to sign one of the biggest linebacker contracts in football this season. Lloyd was stellar for the Jaguars last year, but chances are his market has outgrown the Jaguars' capacity.

There is also Travis Etienne, who looks like he will be the top running back on the market unless the Seattle Seahawks fail to retain Kenneth Walker. This does not mean the Jaguars will be limited in terms of making moves they deem the most necessary, but it does mean the Jaguars are not currently on track to be one of the big spenders of the offseason.

The Jaguars have some work to do, and it will be fascinating to see which moves they decide to make before free agency begins in about a week. But for now, the cap situation paints a clear picture for the Jaguars and for where their priorities should be over the next several weeks as they gear up for the 2026 season.

