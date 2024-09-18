Jaguars Mailbag: Tackling the Fallout of the Browns Loss
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, and the Jaguars' 18-13 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Q: Is Baalke 100% safe? If things continue down this path, it seems like a foregone conclusion Doug is gone. But what has to happen for Trent to get fired too?
A: I won't get into talking about people's jobs after just two games, but I do think Shad Khan put the entire organization on notice with his expectations for this season. Playoff or bust. Anything else, and you could see a lot of changes.
Q: How long did it take for Peyton Manning to get to a point within his offense where he could check out of one play and into another? Does Trevor have the reigns to do so within Doug’s offense or is he not totally there yet at this stage in his career?
A: I am not sure of the answer to the Peyton Manning timeline, but Trevor Lawrence has plenty of freedom in the Jaguars' offense in terms of pre-snap management.
Q: Out of the bakers dozen of reasons to why the Jaguars have started 0-2, what issue do you see as the most glaring and do you believe it can be remedied in time to save the season?
A: A poor passing game. The Jaguars have played four halves of football, and they have had a junior high-level passing game in two of them. Until the Jaguars figure out a way to scheme the passing game to more success, it will be a long year.
Q: How concerned should we be about Maason Smith being a healthy scratch? And should the concern be with him or with the coaching staff/front office?
A: I think any time a top-50 pick is a healthy scratch, it is an issue. I don't think it is a concern for Smith long-term, though. The simple fact is he is a young and developing player who has a lot to learn and the Jaguars have a lot of veteran options in front of him. With that said, it is a curious move after Trent Baalke talked about improving the onboarding process for rookies last year.
Q: Are there any realistic OL targets for the Jags to trade for?
A: No. And if there were, I am not sure where they would play. Jaguars are locked in with their guys.
Q: It's only been 2 weeks into the season but why does it feel like the season is already lost? No offensive identity. Trevor seems irritated. Coach looks disinterested. Horrible execution (a returning theme from last season). Just not fun at all. This is just how it seems from my angle. Thanks again for all you do.
A: It seems that way because 0-2 is one of the worst feelings in football. The Jaguars had high expectations this year and plenty of pressure on them to perform. So far, they haven't met them and the pressure has been turned up.
Q: A team who just gave their franchise QB a huge long term deal should not be dead last in neutral pass rate right?
A: That is one way of putting it. It is a bizarre outcome.
Q: I get the fast “hockey subs” on defense. But when Ledbetter and RRH out snap Armstead and DHam, that’s a significant problem. Is there any method to the madness on rotating so often (aside from keeping them fresh) and do you see any diminishing returns on this? Not having your best pass rushers on the field in critical third downs is a significant issue. Also, their blitz rate seems insanely low, or is that just the eye test?
A: I do think Armstead and Hamilton need to play more and Ledbetter needs to play less. As for your other question, the Jaguars rank No. 22 in blitz rate on passing downs.
Q: Super depressing to be asking this in September, but what are the odds of the Jaguars cleaning house vs. letting Baalke hire another head coach?
A: I am not sure, but it would be rare for a general manager to be paired with a third head coach. Then again, Baalke worked with three in San Francisco.
Q: Should the Jaguars try to see what Walker Little can do at LT?
A: Eventually, yes. I think Cam Robinson has started over him due to his contract, but that doesn't matter as much now with Robinson in a contract year.
Q: What’s your Reddit account name?
A: I graduated high school 10 years ago, so I do not have one.
Q: Who’s responsible for this putrid Jags offense? Scoring 30 points total in two games isn’t going to cut it this season.
A: Everyone involved is responsible, but I do think it mainly comes down to Doug Pederson (due to scheme) and Trent Baalke (due to strategy along the offensive line).
Q: Why do you think this team looks so undisciplined? So many delay of games, roughing the passers, etc.
A: I do think the Devin Lloyd roughing was a bad call, but otherwise I am not sure. It comes down to attention to detail and coaching.
Q: If we start 0-4 and it is ugly. Does Doug survive?
A: I think so. Maybe not long-term, but I do know Shad Khan doesn't like making in-season firings. Unless Pederson kicks Cam Little, he should get most of 2024 to right the ship.
Q: John, I keep circling back to a comment you made during a podcast earlier this summer about thinking Doug doesn't Trevor to not turn the ball over. Do you still believe that and do you think that’s part of the heinous play-calling? Seems like they don’t trust him to air the ball out until they’re down late and have to.
A: I think it is a big reason, but Lawrence did lead the league in air yards per attempt in Week 2. But I do genuinely feel like Pederson is afraid of Lawrence turning the ball over.
Q: I don’t think I’m making waves when I suggest that the offense the Jaguars are running right now might not be the most conducive to their personnel. Is there a team or a coach whose offense, in your opinion, seems like the perfect fit for the personal the Jaguars have an offense?
A: I like what the Saints are doing. A lot of screens, play-action, and deep shots.
Q: Why was Tank Bigsby not given any carries after he returned to the game from injury ? Truly bizarre
A: He took a nasty hit and had X-rays done. Jaguars did the right thing not risking further injury.
Q: Was Duvernay just added for the kickoff? Should they get him involved? When do we see if Hodges or Little can shake up the OL and see if there’s any spark?
A: That and punt returns. I do not think he needs a bigger role on offense. And I think we are more likely to see Hodges than Little, but it could take a few more losses.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.