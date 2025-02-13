Jaguars Mailbag: The Offseason Begins
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on free agency, the draft and Super Bowl LIX.
Q: Do Jags try and fill RG in draft or FA and if FA who do you think they target?
A: It feels like if there is a position the Jaguars really hone in on before the draft, it is right guard. Most other positions on the roster the Jaguars could at least present an answer for if you asked them who their Week 1 starter would be right now. The same can't be said for right guard due to Brandon Scherff's expiring deal and Cooper Hodges' season-ending injury.
The Jaguars need to find some kind of veteran option in free agency to give them a potential starter. This wouldn't eliminate them from taking another guard with a draft pick, but it would give them some flexibility. I think Ben Bredeson would fit the bill.
Q: You saw the Eagles d line completely dominate the line of scrimmage last night. What piece is missing for the Jags to do that regularly? Coaching? Players?
A: A little of both, but the Jaguars absolutely have some talented players up front. We have seen them wreak havoc before, but last year was hit or miss from a team perspective. How they are utilized is likely as big of a part of it as any, but the Eagles have seriously invested in the trenches.
Q: What’s more likely at 5? WR or DT Graham?
A: As things stand today you have to think Mason Graham, right? Maybe that changes if the Jaguars ultimately move on from Evan Engram or Christian Kirk, but I can't imagine the Jaguars make those kind of decisions until they have their new general manager in place.
Q: Do the Jags convert some of those Kirk/Engram void years to active years with reworked deals or do you see them negotiating to part ways sooner?
A: It would make sense. Director of football administration Tim Walsh is the Jaguars' point man for contracts so perhaps they feel comfortable with him looking at the deals before the new general manager is in place, but it would make the most sense for the Jaguars to wait on the new GM before they pick a path. The Jaguars are high up the pecking order in void years right now.
Q: Do you think the team would be/should be interested in trading the fifth pick for a veteran player? Who's more alluring between Trey Hendrickson or Garrett Wilson?
A: No, I do not think the Jaguars should trade the No. 5 pick. They need to draft and develop their own talent and having the No. 5 pick is a way to add a potential blue-chip player on a rookie deal, which is always the greatest advantage in football. Between Hendrickson and Wilson I would say Hendrickson in a vacuum, but Wilson for the Jaguars.
Q: Do you think the Jags will finally add depth to the EDGE rotation?
A: If they don't, I will be convinced that I am being Punk'd. It made zero sense for the Jaguars to not properly address the edge depth over the last two offseasons. The last time their defense got after the quarterback at a consistent clip, they had four quality edge rushers. They need to find a way to get back to that, and having a trench guy like Tony Boselli in the front office could ensure it happens.
Q: Like Coen, Gus Bradley was a very highly regarded coordinator. But he didn’t work out as a HC. Historically bad in fact! What do you think is different this time around and what do you think Coen needs to do to avoid being one of those coordinators who just can’t make the leap?
A: I would say that Pete Carroll was the mastermind in Seattle when Gus Bradley was there, while Liam Coen was the clear architect of one of the best offenses in Buccaneers history. Bradley had a similar aura of positivity and enthusiasm, but this isn't why his tenure failed. The scheme he brought over from Seattle did not work without blue-chip players at key spots and the Jaguars never had a starting-level quarterback during his tenure.
This isn't to defend Bradley; he was not head coach material and that has been obvious throughout his career since being fired. But Coen has a level of tangible scheme impact that Bradley never had.
Q: Which part of the roster is the weakest link to compete for a Super Bowl and which part(s) is good enough to compete in a Superbowl?
A: I would have to say the offensive line and secondary are two major weak points. I know the Eagles' built their team in the trenches, but they also added two stud defensive backs in last year's draft who played a giant role in the Super Bowl and the entire run up to the game.
As for which units I think are currently good enough, that is tough. I would say the offensive weapons, while flawed, are good enough. Same with the quarterback and starting edge rushers. Past that, though...
Q: How much do we like Graham at 5? If we trade back, do you think Jadae Baron, or another IDL?
A: I love the NFL Draft and owe draft twitter for helping me find my voice as a writer way back when. These days being on the daily beat, though, I do not get a chance to really sink my teeth into the draft until after the combine and even free agency. I will say Graham is certainly intriguing from what I have seen so far and would give the Jaguars a disruptive prescence inside. Whether they weigh that more than their other needs, we shall see.
Q: Of the non-coordinator coaches, who intrigues you/could maybe be a rising star?
A: Assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins. He was with Wink Martindale at three different spots and has coached with Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. He certainly seems like an intriguing guy to watch moving forward.
Q: All Michigan players are eliminated from the draft, who do the Jags take at #5
A: LSU OL Will Campbell, who slides into right guard.
