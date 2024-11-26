Jaguars Mailbag: What Can Be Salvaged?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Doug Pederson, job openings and more.
Q: Should it be top priority to bring a HC/GM tandem that already have some chemistry together?
A: I'm not sure you necessarily have to hire two people from the same team or two people who have worked together in the past. I do think you need complete and total alignment and synergy between the two sides, which is what the Jaguars have lacked for some time now. I think you need to know the two parties can work in a fruitful relationship, but I don't think that means they need pre-made chemistry.
Q: What would it take for Doug to be fired in season?
A: I said during the 0-4 stretch that I thought Pederson would only be fired in-season if he kicked Cam Little in an Urban Meyer-like fury. Then, I was sold on the idea that he would be gone with a terrible loss to Detroit, and that clearly didn't happen.
So, I am back on the Cam Little theory.
Q: Shad Khan isn't dumb enough to keep Doug Pederson around if the team go on a winning run now, right? Right?
A: You can disagree with some of his decisions, but Shad Khan is the furthest thing from dumb. If the Jaguars won their final six games in convincing fashion, maybe Doug Pederson could at least make a final argument. I do not think it happens, though.
Q: If the jobs that open are as follows (Jags, Saints, Jets, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Raiders) are the Jags the most attractive opening for HC? If not where would you rank them
A: I would go Jaguars, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Raiders, Saints.
Bears would be very, very close to Jacksonville, but I give the Jaguars the nod due to ownership and draft capitial. Both teams have their long-term quarterbacks, though. The only other team on this list with a quarterback is the Dallas Cowboys, and there are plenty of reasons not to take that job.
Q: If you had to speculate, what are the in-house changes Doug made during the off-season?
A: Based on some conversations I had on Monday, I am not sure any of the changes are going to be anything that are really noticed by the naked eye.
Q: With the worst loss in franchise history and bye week passed, should we expect this regime to make it through all 18 weeks?
A: If they didn't get fired after that loss, you have to think so. Right?
Q: Why can’t Press Taylor scheme WRs open? Does he just not care?
A: He cares. The Jaguars have just not evolved the offense enough in recent years.
Q: Do you think people are underestimating the odds that Doug might be back? Khan was a year late during both Gus and Marrone. What makes this situation any different?
A: Just based on what we have seen Shad Khan do before, I actually think it is worse news for Doug Pederson. Khan doesn't like being sold false goods, and that is what this Jaguars regime did this year.
Q: What OL decisions would you make in the offseason
A: I would try to extend Walker Little as opposed to franchise-tagging him, but probably grit my teeth and use the tag if I needed to. I would then sign a veteran guard to compete with Cooper Hodges at right guard, while drafting another interior offensive lineman in the top-100.
Q: Let’s say the jags pull off 2-4 wins and fall out of Travis Hunter range, who do you like them for?
A: Will Johnson. The Michigan cornerback looks just like a Patrick Surtain clone. I think he has top-three pick talent and would not even argue that much if someone suggested he is a better cornerback prospect than Hunter.
Q: The Belichick rumors are disheartening to say the least. The Khans have an oversized and rose colored rear view mirror. Winning the modern way (maximize your quarterback, win high leverage situations) is the only way to sustained relevance. Why does anyone think Belichick will bring this? The Khans are owners in financial title only, they have no intrinsic or emotional ownership nor sense of accountability for their results.
A: I do think the Khan family has plenty of skin in the game, but I understand the frustrations due to how the season and recent moves have played out.
I think when it comes to Belichick, people are simply able to be convinced by evidence they have already seen. We know Belichick can coach. We know he can run an organization. We know he knows how to win. For as much as everyone likes Ben Johnson, Liam Coen and others ... we don't know as much about them.
