Jaguars Mailbag: What Is Next For This Regime?
Q: Is Doug Pederson aloof in press conferences because he's checked out, because he knows he's back for 2025 or because he genuinely hasn't got the answers?
A: I simply would not read too much into press conferences. Coaches know that they can get through them by giving cookie cutter answers that reveal nothing, and that is about as far as they normally go. I wouldn't make any assumptions off of Doug Pederson's pressers. They are the same to me as they were in 2022.
Q: Do you expect either of Christian Kirk or Evan Engram to be a cap casualty? Do you think cutting either of them would make us better going into next year?
A: Without knowing who is leading the Jaguars' football operations next year, it is tough to say. I will say that neither plays a position the Jaguars would have much issue in replacing in the form of slot receiver and move tight end. Those types of players can normally be found via the draft and free agency, and the Jaguars may have some replacements already on the roster. I do not thinking cutting either of them makes the roster better, no, but it could make some financial sense to move on if the Jaguars are confident in their replacements.
Q: Do you think there’s a chance Shad Khan hires someone as an EVP?
A: Is there a chance? I would say so. Khan has proven his willingness to have an EVP before, and he even seemed like he was on track to hiring one in 2022. I do not have anything in terms of information on whether Khan intends to go that route, but I do think he could see it as a potential option considering the success other teams have had with the role. In short, I would caution against expecting it, but stranger things have happened.
Q: Hi, John. I'm hoping the Jags draft best player available, excluding QB and special teams. After seeing what a game changer BTJ can be I would be ok drafting a 3rd DE if they were that special.
A: I think that is the route they will likely go -- BPA that is. As for EDGE rushers, it seems unlikely there is a player in this class who is worth taking in the top-5. This group is getting a lot of hype, but I am not sure I expect a pass-rusher to be taken in the top-10 this year once teams really dig in on the class.
Q: Do you think the Jags could follow the path the Chargers did last year by cleaning house and contending the following year? Do you believe Shad Khan and his people see this?
A: I do. I personally think the Jaguars would make the playoffs next year with the right hire considering the current state of the AFC South. Whether Shad Khan and his inner circle hold the same opinion is unknown, but the Jaguars have gone from worst to first before in worse circumstances. It could happen again.
Q: I don't like Baalke's roster building, but: 1. All 1st rounders are good players at least. All second rounders seem to be late bloomers. 3rd rounders are average players. The problem is the FA (more misses than hits) and coaching selection (Doug is good, but being tied to Press is ruining his career). Baalke is someone who could atract Johnson or Coen, and give them a word in the player selections? With that said, which is the most possible outcome for the GM at the end of the season? Many ideas, but thanks and Happy Christmas.
A: I have said for a few months that I expect the Jaguars to clean house and restart with a fresh slate. I still expect that if I had to guess they make any specific move, but I will say I am more of the belief now that Baalke may return in 2025 than I was say a month ago. I agree with you on the assessment of the moves, however. Baalke has done a better job than Pederson, to me.
Q: If the Jags do clean house, who gets hired first? HC or GM?
A: In a normal scenario, they would go at the same time. The Jaguars are hardly normal, though, and my sense is that Doug Pederson would be fired before Trent Baalke. It remains to be seen if either will be fired or retained, but that is at least the order I would see it happening in.
Q: How much of the blame is Ryan Nielsen's defense being so bad this season? Is he the main culprit? Or is it the players?
A: I think it around 50/50. There have absolutely been some missed assignments and blown coverages that I think you can pin on the players at fault, but Nielsen and his staff have also made their own mistakes by not having the best players on the field on key downs. Nielsen and his defense have been the disappointment of the season for the Jaguars, and it is unlikely that it matters much who is truly at fault.
Q: Any chance the Jags start CJ one of these last two games?
A: I do not think so, no. The Jaguars have made clear a few times now that they prefer Mac Jones to CJ Beathard. Jones will finish out the season as the starter, and he probably should.
