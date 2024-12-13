What the Jaguars Could Offer Ben Johnson That Nobody Else Could
There is no question who the top name on the market will be when NFL teams begin the searches for their next head coach.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been amongst the hottest names among coaches for the last several cycles. And while he has no reason to jump shit from Detroit for just any job, it seems the widespread opinion is that he will become a head coach for the first time in his career in 2025.
Johnson is so sought after for a reason. He is an under-40 coach who has led one of the best offensive attacks in football for three years in a row. Every owner sees the fireworks the Lions display each Sunday and wants that on their team.
But with such a strong support system in Detroit among the coaching staff, the stacked roster, the front office, and the ownership, there is no reason for Johnson to just take any job. Johnson can, and will, be selective. He will be the one determining the terms, not the other way around.
But there is one thing the Jaguars could potentially offer to Johnson that no other team could -- full control.
Johnson would unlikely be able to get full control in any of the three current head coach openings. If the Jaguars move on from Doug Pederson, though, they could be the team that gives Johnson the keys and tells him to simply drive.
The Chicago Bears have a general manager in Ryan Poles who is set to return in 2025. Johnson would have to concede some control to him as well as be content with working with him to begin with. Johnson would also have to answer to Bears president Kevin Warren, a large figure in the Bears' football operations.
The New York Jets are looking for both a head coach and general manager, but they are also owned by one of the NFL's most hands-on and intrusive owners in Woody Johnson. Johnson is one of the least-respected owners in the NFL in terms of his football prowess, largely due to the way he pressures his football leaders to make specific moves.
Then there are the New Orleans Saints, who appear unlikely to part ways with long-time front office czar Mickey Loomis.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, could be in a situation where owner Shad Khan could give Johnson full authority. Whether that means firing general manager Trent Baalke or finding a way for the pair to work together in an arrangement that has Johnson on top of the pecking order, Khan has proven he is willing to give full control to hires he trusts.
And that, ultimately, is what the Jaguars have over everyone else.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.