Jaguars Mailbag: Who Could Be Liam Coen's First Coordinators?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Liam Coen, the head coach search, and more.
Q: DB/DL/OL - Will the draft be enough or do the Jags try to spend big (restucture and cuts?) somewhere in FA?
A: I think the Jaguars probably take a swing or two in free agency, but not quite like they did last year or in 2022. I would say a step up from 2023, but ultimately landing somewhere in the middle between the last few offseasons.
Q: How many starters do you expect to return on the offensive line?
A: I think it has to be four out of five. Mitch Morse will be back, and the Jaguars are contractually obligated to start the incumbents at left tackle and left guard. Anton Harrison is obviously locked in at right tackle, too, so really this just leaves right guard.
Q: With Coen’s KY ties, do you think they take a look at Deon Walker or Maxwell Hairston in the draft?
A: Never say never, but I think it likely would have gone a longer way if either player was on the offensive side of the ball. Still, Coen will know plenty about both and will also be able to get all of the intel he needs.
Q: Which offensive skill player is the best fit for Liam Coen's offense from Tampa? Is there anyone who may not fit as well?
A: I think Travis Etienne is a big winner due to the way Coen has proven he can get players in space. Brenton Strange is a winner, too, due to the different run looks Coen tries to provide. He will be able to move Strane around the formation and get the most out of his versatility as a blocker. As for players who may not fit, I am not sure that a move tight end is a major role in Coen's scheme, which may spell bad news for Evan Engram.
Q: Shad Khan seemed to indicate that Liam Coen would have final say over the 53. How much impact do you think that has on the GM search? For example, would a long-time assistant GM like Ian Cunningham be more hesitant to take the job without final say?
A: I think that Coen will likely have as much say over the 53-man roster as most head coaches. If a player is on the roster, it is because he has given his stamp of approval -- but that also applied to Doug Pederson, and Urban Meyer and Doug Marrone before him. With that said, I do think Coen will have considerable say over the general direction of the roster, which could mean a general manager who wants to be the ultimate shot-caller could look away from joining the franchise.
Q: Do you think it’s important to have a former HC on staff for a first-time HC?
A: Important? Sure. Non-negotiable? I don't think so. I think there are a lot of things that go into being a good coach, and experience is just a piece of the equation. It would likely help Coen a good deal in terms of navigating the waters of what it entails to be a head coach, but I don't think he absolutely has to add a former head coach.
Q: Why are Bears fans weird about Coen?
A: No comment.
Q: After the season we had and watching the playoffs, it would be hard to go any position besides OL or DL in the draft.
A: I think you have to throw defensive back in there after how last season went in the secondary but yes, I do generally agree with you. The Jaguars have to be much better along the line of scrimmage, especially on defense.
Q: What do you expect the running back room to look like? Any chance they move off of Etienne?
A: I don't think so, at least not this season. I think it makes sense for both sides involved for the Jaguars and Etienne to be working in the same direction in 2025. Etienne could carve out a role in Coen's scheme, while the Jaguars have no real incentive to move on from him anytime soon while he is still on a cheap deal.
Q: With moving Travon Walker to the inside being a talking point over the past 2 seasons, is that something coach would possibly be open too?
A: I think they have to worry more about getting Arik Armstead moved back inside more so. Travon Walker would be a nice swiss army knife to move around the line of scrimmage, but it feels like that ship is sailing more and more each season.
Q: I am extremely excited about Liam Coen being the HC but what is one thing that you're skeptical about regarding him as the HC?
A: I think the biggest thing right now is just the overall inexpereince. He is extremely talented and held in high regard in NFL circles, but he is a young coach who is stepping into a major promotion. That is always a concern.
Q: I think it is pretty obvious that Coen is going to need/want a guy with HC experience somewhere on his staff. Is it better for that to come in the form of a defensive coordinator or maybe in the form of an "assistant head coach/position coach"?
A: I don't think it has to be a defensive coordinator at all. Doug Pederson had it in quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy. Gus Bradley had it in offensive line coach Doug Marrone.
Q: With Baalke now gone, do you believe their strategy at 5th overall will change?
A: Certainly a chance it happens. Trent Baalke had his patterns and philosophies and he rarely budged for them. How much it changes though? It is too early to tell.
Q: What were the quotes you took away from Coen’s presser as most important/telling?
A: I thought what he said in his post-press conference chat with writers had the most telling quotes, namely with what he said about Brian Thomas and what he is looking for in the defense.
Q: How much of this starting OL can the Jags realistically overhaul in one offseason?
A: Not much, though I will say the overwhelming consensus from inside the building has been that coaching and run scheme have been the biggest problems along the offensive line.
Q: Any guesses on offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator?
A: Anthony Campanile at defensive coordinator is my official guess, especially with Patrick Graham going back to Vegas. As for offensive coordinator, I am of the belief that it could be Kevin Carberry. I know the Buccaneers blocked him interviewing for a lateral role, but it sure seems like Coen badly wants him on his staff and, frankly, this is the only way to make it happen.
Also, I would potentially look for Shane Waldron in a role like passing game coordinator. There is a Rams connection there.
Q: Obviously it is early on in the process, but can you guess what the structure of the front office ends up looking like?
A: I think the best comparison has to be San Francisco's front office, right? John Lynch more so answers to Kyle Shanahan and caters to his needs as head coach, but he is still the point man and a vital piece of evaluations, trades, contracts.
