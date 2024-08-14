Jaguars Notebook: Observations From Day 1 of Joint Practices With Buccaneers
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the first of two joint practices at the Miller Electric Center Wednesday, and the entire operation went off without a hitch.
No fights, no extra curricular activities, and no lack of action was the theme of Wednesday's practice. With the Jaguars' offense and defense practicing on split fields, we focused on the offense today and will put the defense under the spotlight for Thursday's practice.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars on Wednesday? We break it down below.
Offensive line struggles reach a tipping point
The Jaguars offensive line has had better days. It was clear the line was overmatched against Tampa Bay's starters from the jump in team drills, with Travis Etienne getting stuffed (runs for two or fewer yards) seven total times on Wednesday. It wasn't Etienne's fault, either. The Jaguars simply could not create holes for him against Vita Vea and the Buccaneers' front seven. It looked a lot like last year's struggles, with the Jaguars and Etienne failing to get a yard in a 3rd-and-3 scenario late in practice.
Pass-blocking wise wasn't much better. Lawrence was sacked a total of six times in team periods across the two-hour practice, with consistent pressure coming up the middle via Vea and Kalijah Cancey. Balke Hance and Ezra Cleveland were the culprits of two sacks, with another coming from an unblocked Antoine Winfield Jr. on a blitz. Even on some of the Jaguars' big passing plays, it likely would have been ruled a sack on game day.
Quarterbacks, pass-catchers have a day
While the Jaguars' offensive line struggled in team drills, the same can't be said for the day the quarterbacks and pass catchers had. Lawrence went 4-of-6 in 7-on-7 drills in the red zone early in practice, picking apart the Buccaneers defense with touchdowns to Parker Wahington, Evan Engram, and Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence also had some easy connections over the middle of the field to Engram and Gabe Davis during team drills. Lawrence missed a few throws late in practice, but overall he had a sharp day without any turnover worthy throws.
Washington stepped up into Christian Kirk's role for the day and made some more positive impressions, making a sliding catch for his touchdown from Lawrence and continuing to be a problem in the slot for Buccaneers cornerbacks during team drills. Mac Jones also threw a touchdown to Seth Williams in team drills, whole Brenton Strange caught a touchdown from C.J. Beathard in the red-zone before making an impressive sliding grab from Lawrence in team drills.
Brian Thomas Jr. continues to win deep
It is starting to become uncanny. After a slow start to training camp that saw Brian Thomas Jr. rarely sent downfield, the No. 23 pick has consistently gotten behind defenses over the last week -- whether it be Jacksonville's, Kansas City's, or Tampa Bay's. Thomas Jr's legit 4.33 speed has shown up consistently as the Jaguars have expanded his role, and the rookie has yet to disappoint as a deep threat.
Thomas Jr. was targeted deep twice in team drills and ran through the top of the secondary off with ease. Lawrence overthrew the rookie receiver after he beat Zyon McCollum with ease on the first deep shot. Lawrence then delivered a good ball to Thomas on the second one, with Thomas having at least three steps on Kaevon Merriweather. Lawrence would have been sacked in a game, but Thomas proved that nobody was able to run deep with him on Wednesday.
Tank Bigsby thrives
Trevor Lawrence probably had the best day of any Jaguars offensive player considering the context of practice, but Tank Bigsby was right on his heels. The second-year running back has had a solid camp altogether this summer, ran like a man possessed against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener, and then was one of the stars of practice against the Buccaneers.
Bigsby got started early on in team drills, popping off a few decent gains with the backup offense after the starting offense struggled to move the ball on the ground. This included one run where Bigsby got into space and lowered his shoulder against the defensive back to gain additional yardage. Bigsby then scored three red-zone touchdowns in team drills -- one from 12 yards out around the right edge and two up the middle from five yards out. Every time he touched the ball on Wednesday, positive results followed.
Play of the day
The most impressive play of the day that would have counted in a real game was easily a deep shot to Elijah Cooks from Mac Jones. Cooks got a clean release off the line and then climbed the ladder to secure the ball over defensive back Josh Hayes near the left sideline.
Other notes
- The Jaguars' starting defense had a solid third-down period against the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield. Travon Walker would have had a sack on Baker Mayfield on one play, while Ronald Darby broke up a pass to Trey Palmer on another.
- Rasheem Green and Tashaun Gipson spent parts of practice on the medical bikes, while Keilan Robinson worked to the side.
- Christian Kirk did not practice. It is unclear if it was a scheduled day off or due to injury.