Jaguars Notebook: Observations From Day 10 of Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially double-digit days into training camp.
Jacksonville held practice No. 10 at the Miller Electric Center on Sunday, with next week's preseason game now just six days away.
So, what did we see in practice No. 10? We break it down below.
Jaguars go to shells
Sunday was a lighter practice for the Jaguars. After a physical week of practice that saw the pads come on and the team go through short-yardage and goal-line drills -- along with live tackling -- the Jaguars went to shells today, with players sporting helmets, shoulder pads, and shorts. There was minimal contact, and it seemed like today was more of a focus on individual periods and installing for the offense and defense.
There were plays made by both sides during team drills, but this was the least physical and spirited practice of the week. It makes sense after several physical practices this week and with injuries ramping up. Look for next week to likely have some similar practices as the Jaguars prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ryan Nielsen gets involved
It was fascinating to watch Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen during individual periods. Nielsen was wrist-deep in drills with the defensive line, barking instructions in each drill while also taking direct part in each one, whether that meant holding a bag or dummy or getting up close and personal with each defensive lineman as they worked on their get-off and block-shedding.
Nielsen is a defensive line aficionado, so there is little surprise to see him so involved and animated with the defensive line and edge rushers. There is an expected jump for the defensive line this year, in part due to their talent and depth but also largely because of Nielsen's reputation as a defensive line mind. If Sunday was any indication, the Jaguars' line will be given all the tools they need to suceed.
Ventrell Miller, Cam Robinson practice
Maybe this would have been different if the Jaguars were practicing full contact, but the Jaguars had two important players in team drills today in linebacker Ventrell Miller and left tackle Cam Robinson. Miller injured his left hand earlier this week and was sporting a cast during Saturday's practice while he sat out. On Sunday, though, Miller was sporting a non-contact penny and took part in every drill and every team period, while still having his hand wrapped.
Meanwhile, Robinson took 100% of the reps at left tackle with the first-team offense after not taking part in any team drills the day before. Walker Little really impressed on Saturday, offering some of the only resistance to Josh Hines-Allen that any offensive lineman has had in camp. With that said, Sunday showed that a healthy Robinson is likely still the starting left tackle.
Gabe Davis has another smooth day
Press Taylor said earlier in camp that they expected Gabe Davis' impact and influence to become more apparent when pads came on. And that so far has had plenty of truth to it, with Davis now turning in several strong practices in a row. And while there was limited contact on Sunday, Davis had another smooth and mistake-free day of practice.
“Then just being able to see, I think you've seen the last couple of days, the different catches he's had, the different situations he's been in, whether it's out-breakers, in-breakers, down the field type stuff, contested catch ability," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Sunday. "Those are the things you probably thought you saw, but we hadn't seen him yet live firsthand right here. Then Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] just getting a feel for that timing of how things work with Gabe.”
Lawrence and Davis have seemingly found a rhythm in recent days, especially over the middle of the field. Davis had two impressive coverages against tight coverage in the same manner on Sunday, with Lawrence delivering accurate passes and Davis coming through for him each time.
Play of the day
The best play of the day wasn't a thrilling one, but it was a well-executed deep touchdown pass to a open Elijah Cook that perfectly led the second-year wideout into the end-zone. Cooks, who has had a solid camp, showed good tracking ability and deep speed.
Other notes
- Jarrian Jones picked off C.J. Beathard during team drills, while Montaric Brown had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Seth Williams.
- DaVon Hamilton continues to impress. He had a great day of one-on-ones on Saturday and on Sunday looked as explosive and athletic as ever.
- Steven Jones (calf), Patrick Murtagh (ankle), Cooper Hodges (back), Anton Harrison (concussion), Andrew Wingard (knee), Greg Junior (knee), and Ezra Cleveland (leg) all did not practice, while Keilan Robinson (toe) and Jordan Jefferson (ankle) were limited.
- Cole Van Lanen is ahead of Javon Foster on the depth chart seemingly, once again getting reps with the No. 1 offense at right tackle.