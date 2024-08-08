Jaguars Notebook: Observations From Day 13 of Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their final training camp practice before the preseason kicks off, with Day 13 of training camp taking place at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday.
So, what did we see during the lighter pre-game practice? We break it down below.
Jaguars prepare for Kansas City
It was a lighter day for the Jaguars on Thursday, which was to be expected with game day being just two days away. This meant the Jaguars weren't even in shells -- there were no pads involved, just helmets, shorts, and jerseys. There was a heavy emphasis on special teams and team drills compared to most training camp practices, with no one-on-ones between position groups. In short, it was a normal practice for a team preparing to play a game.
With that said, there was still clearly a priority for execution and competition. The defense was still fitting against the run and rushing the passer. The offense was still trying to get their timing down. And defensive backs were still contesting routes and catches. But in terms of overall intensity, this was one of the more toned down practices of camp.
With that said, have your eyes out for next week's practices. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in town for joint practices, and those will likely be some of the most competitive battles you will see in camp all year.
Joshua Cephus has a busy day
If I had to guess which player will have the most catches in the preseason, I would probably go with Joshua Cephus. Cephus caught several passes in team drills on Thursday and did it at all levels of the field -- short check downs, intermediate routes, and deeper sideline concepts. Cephus has one of his most involved and active days of camp and it isn't difficult to see that continue when the preseason begins.
Now, Cephus didn't have a perfect day. One Mac Jones pass went off Cephus' hands and resulted in an interception by Tevaughn Campbell. But Cephus is clearly someone who Jones and C.J. Beathard trust and have gotten plenty of reps with. Expect for Cephus to get plenty of playing time and work with the backup quarterbacks on Saturday.
With that said, don't take this as some proclamation that Cephus will earn a roster spot. It seems like the first five receiver spots have been locked in between Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., Devin Duvernay, and Parker Washington. Elijah Cooks and Tim Jones are going to be tough guys to beat out, so Cephus will need to translate practice production to game production to give himself a shot.
Anton Harrison takes a step forward, Cooper Hodges practices
Starting right tackle Anton Harrison has not been an active participant in practice over the last week due to concussion symptoms, but he did take a clear step forward on Thursday. He will not play in Saturday's game against the Chiefs (I expect Walker Little to start at right tackle), but on Thursday he was at least on the field in an orange non-contact penny and working off to the side. He was dressed out with a helmet, so this is clearly some progress for him. Perhaps he returns next week.
As for Cooper Hodges, he has been either out or limited since July 30 due to a back injury but he was a full participant in Thursday's practice, taking second-team reps at right guard. Doug Pederson didn't mention his name when talking about which players would miss Saturday's game, which seems to imply that Hodges will have his return to the playing field against the Chiefs.
My prediction on the first and second-string offensive lines on Saturday, from left to right: Cam Robinson, Blake Hance, Mitch Morse, Brandon Scherff, Walker Little. This group, I believe, will be followed by: Javon Foster, Tyler Shatley, Luke Fortner, Cooper Hodges, and Cole Van Lanen.
So for those worried that Trevor Lawrence will be without most of his offensive line on Saturday, I don't believe that to be true. I expect Robinson to play after dealing with a shoulder injury, and I consider Little a starting caliber offensive tackle. Yes, he isn't the starting right tackle, but they are not putting a turnstile in front of Lawrence. So in reality, the only true backup will be at left guard.
Who is impressing on special teams
The key for any depth player or undrafted player to have a shot at making the roster will always be through special teams. That is how the likes of Corey Grant, Tre Herndon and Andrew Wingard have made the roster in the past, with each then growing from special teams roles into full-time contributors. And on Thursday, a few players had reps that indicated they could be those players this year.
Jalen Jackson, who has impressed in recent days, took advantage of Keilan Robinson's injury during kickoff drills. Going against the starting kickoff unit, Jackson returned a kick down the left sideline and found an alley for a big gain, drawing cheers from the crowd. In terms of coverage teams, Terrell Edmunds was consistently around the football and showed good speed to get downfield. It will be an uphill battle for both players, but good shows on special teams will help their causes.
Play of the day
There weren't many highlight plays on the day due to the nature of practice, but Brian Thomas Jr. caught (another) deep shot from Trevor Lawrence against Ronald Darby. Darby likely could have closed on the ball in another setting or situation, but it was a nice pitch and catch from Lawrence to the No. 23 pick.
Other notes
- Steven Jones (calf), Ezra Cleveland (leg), Keilan Robinson (toe), Jordan Jefferson (ankle) were all limited.
- Ventrell Miller was a full participant but wore a non-contact jersey.
- Maason Smith had a sack during team drills. As did Antonio Johnson.