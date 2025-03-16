Jaguars' Offensive Line Must Improve This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has centered around finding veterans who can help them in their most critical areas of need. This offseason, the Jaguars have made multiple under-the-radar moves that may get overlooked but could work out well for Jacksonville.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network analyzed the offensive lines of every team in the National Football League.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line adapted quite impressively this year. Losing your left tackle to a mid-season trade and then enduring regular quarterback changes can be tough. Nevertheless, Jacksonville’s pass-blocking numbers were fairly good," Rolfe said.
"The Jaguars ranked second in pressure rate allowed (27.5%) but were helped by the tendency toward a quick-release passing game (2.68-second time to throw; fifth-quickest). Jacksonville’s 20th-ranked PBWR tells you a lot about how this line performed when asked to block for any significant length of time."
Rolfe noted that the Jaguars' poor play from their offensive line caused many other issues in other aspects of the offense. After trading away Cam Robinson shortly before the trade deadline, things got even worse for Jacksonville's offensive line this past season.
Rolfe explained how the offensive line's shortcomings negatively impacted the Jaguars' ground game. Jacksonville started the season with arguably the top running-back duo in the league, but their offensive line became a point of contention as the season continued.
However, it was short-lived. As Jacksonville's offensive line's play declined, so did their ground game.
"The run game was certainly an issue, with just 0.74 RBYBC/rush (25th) and a 23rd-placed ranking in RBWR. Those aren’t lethal numbers for a ground game, but the run blocking is the lesser part of this OL’s skill set," Rolfe said.
"The Jaguars have been very active in free agency so far, adding Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Patrick Mekari. That should help boost their offensive line play, but none of them are enough to see them climb in these rankings. They are a solid trio, but none of them give this line a feel of significant improvement."
Jacksonville has the rest of the offseason to add to its offensive line via free agency, and it could do so in free agency as well. Regardless, if the Jaguars want Lawrence to improve, they must improve their offensive line.
