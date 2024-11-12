Jaguars' Pederson is Still Confident, But Should He Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undoubtedly improved from when they opened the season 0-4. Still, the Jaguars have continued to lose games. Making matters worse, they have continued to lose games they could easily win.
It happened again this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The Jaguars' defense, which was tied for last place in the National Football League in forced turnovers, forced three turnovers against the Vikings. They did so, only for the Jaguars offense to turn the ball over three times.
Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings at home summed up the Jaguars season. Despite falling to 2-8, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he is still confident in himself and the team.
“Yes. One hundred percent,” Pederson said. “I think our goals and everything are right in front of us. Despite the mistakes and the losses, obviously.
“It's a crazy business, and it can change for us in a hurry the other way and get positive in a quick way. But the guys haven't checked out whatsoever.
While the Jaguars have improved, they have continued to lose games. They have now lost three games in a row, marking their second losing streak of at least three games this season.
Pederson noted that this would help keep the team confident. He reminds them they are not yet out of the division race. However, they have plenty of work to do if they hope to have any realistic chance of winning the AFC South.
“You show them where we are,” Pederson said. “You show them our division, you show them what’s left on the schedule, and you try to stay positive. I still feel like it’s a great opportunity for us as a team.
“We’ve got to figure out how to win a game. I’ll tell you this: the guys don’t quit. You saw it again yesterday. They battled right to the end.
“Even Travon’s [DE Travon Walker] penalty at the end, he’s trying to punch the ball out and get the ball back for the offense, and that’s after 80-plus snaps. Guys are continuing to battle.”
The Jaguars’ performance over the last few weeks has proven they have the talent to be competitive. However, they also have work to do to go from being merely competitive to winning games.
