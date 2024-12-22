Jaguars Pederson Sounds Off on Getting Reps for Young Players
It is that time of the year were teams not making the playoffs start to roll out young players. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars season has not gone the way anyone had imagined. They head into Week 16 with a 3-11 record. In their last three games of the year, the team will see what they have in young players, especially getting their rookies reps.
The Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The matchup will future a lot of young talent as the Raiders are in the same boat. This game is huge in terms of draft position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I think it’s going to be great for him," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "Regardless of the number of snaps, hopefully, in the next couple of games, he gets quite a few, and it gives us an insight
into the type of player and who Tre is. He works hard at practice, and it’s an opportunity to go play. Yeah, it gives the player a lot of confidence if he can go out and play, play well and do some good things. For us too, it gives us, again, that insight into how can this player help us, in Tre’s case, in the future, and where can we use him on defense. These next few weeks, a lot of our young players, it’s just that—a great opportunity for them.”
The team has had success playing young players over the last few years. Pederson will try his best to get reps for the young players going forward.
“Yeah, I think that’s a great example. A guy that’s worked hard, was kind of thrust into action and has really embraced it. He’s another one that, I think, elevated his game. But again, it just doesn’t happen. Buster [CB Montaric Brown] works at it. He works at it hard in practice and he’s hard on himself. He’s coachable, and that’s what’s made him a really good player for us. I think he just is going to continue to learn, continue to grow, and continue to get better. That’s a good sign for a young player.”
You will see these young players flying around all day on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE