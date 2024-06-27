Jaguars Podcast: Stadium News and Shad Khan's Takes
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new stadium plans approved, and owner Shad Khan had plenty to say on that, Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Doug Pederson and more.
"Of course, the future doesn't happen if it's not for the commitment to Jacksonville made more than 30 years ago by Delores and Wayne Weaver. Their legacy will forever be unrivaled, and they deserve our never-ending respect and thanks. So thanks, Wayne and Delores," Khan said on Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center. "I'll always be humbled that Wayne trusted me to carry on the Jaguars' tradition in Jacksonville, a city that he and Delores have always loved. I love Jacksonville immensely, and I especially love what's possible here. A lot has changed from the inaugural season for the Weavers in 1995, to my first year in 2012, right through to today as we prepare to celebrate the Jaguars' 30th anniversary in the NFL.
"But there's been one constant throughout: everyone wants to doubt Jacksonville. As of last night, that should no longer be the case. People can move on with other stuff, okay? Not a good day for the Doubting Thomases. But as of last night, I think we did something very significant. We have to remember, our journey to last night's historic vote was long, but it will always be remembered for the leadership of Mayor Deegan and her team. Also, the amazing work of Mark Lamping and his team. Not to be overlooked, the passionate support from the fans, residents and business owners throughout Duval County. This day and tomorrow is yours. Never doubt Jacksonville."
John and Gus discuss that and more in this week's episode!
You can listen to the Jaguars On SI Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
Make sure you follow and download the Jaguars On SI Podcast on all of your listening platforms.
Comment below and let us know what you think of this week's episode!