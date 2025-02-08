Jaguars Predicted to Focus On One Major Area in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of a miserable 2024 campaign in which they went just 4-13 in spite of having decent talent on their roster.
Now, the Jaguars are entering a new era with a new coach and general manager, so perhaps things will begin to turn around.
Jacksonville has some very obvious needs heading into the NFL offseason, and while acquiring some weapons for Trevor Lawrence should be very high on the team's priority list, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team doesn't think it should be the Jaguars' main area of focus.
At least not in free agency.
Instead, Valentino feels that Jacksonville should take care of the defense first and then worry about adding offensive pieces in the NFL Draft.
"Despite the offense's inconsistency, I'd expect the defense to be overhauled in free agency since this draft class will offer more answers at receiver and along the interior of the offensive line in comparison," Valentino wrote.
The Jaguars finished 31st in the NFL in yards allowed this past season, so it would certainly make sense for them to devote a whole lot of time to repairing the defense.
It should be noted, though, that Jacksonville actually does have some very good players on the defensive side of the ball.
The pass-rushing tandem of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker is lethal, and cornerback Tyson Campbell appears to be a rising start.
That being said, the Jaguars absolutely need to upgrade the interior of their defensive line, as last year's free-agent addition, Arik Armstead, was a bust in Duval this past year.
Jacksonville also needs to address the safety position, as Andre Cisco is slated to hit the open market, and the Jaguars have incredibly limited depth there.
Still, you have to think Jacksonville may attempt to bag one wide receiver in free agency. Lawrence definitely needs more playmakers at his disposal, and with Christian Kirk comprising a potential cut candidate, the Jaguars probably need to get busy ensuring the aerial attack improves.
Yes, Jacksonville can absolutely add some talent through the draft, but not every draft pick is going to be Brian Thomas Jr.
