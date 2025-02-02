Jaguars Pro Bowlers Express Excitement After Liam Coen Retained Heath Farwell
"Oh my gosh, count me in or count me out if he ain't there. Heath's my guy, ride or die." Those were the words expressed by Jaguars punter Logan Cooke on Saturday as he and Ross Matiscik made comments in support of Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell at the Pro Bowl.
Cooke and Matiscik join Brian Thomas Jr as the Jaguars Pro Bowl selections and the punting and long snapping duo are the team's only All-Pro selections. A big part of their success has been Farwell who was recently retained by newly hired head coach Liam Coen.
Matiscik got a bit more personal in his praise of Farwell, descibing him as a role model and a big brother. Matiscik credits Farwell's time as a player in the NFL as one of the reasons he has had such an impact coaching the special teams unit.
Not only did Coen retain Farwell, he extended him as well. Coen said of Farwell "There's a shared vision for what you want it to look like and how you want to coach guys on the grass and in the building."
Obviously, Coen, Matiscik and Cooke have a shared opinion of Farwell and for good reason. He's a player developer and he knows how to structure lessons and messages in ways that players can digest as they deal with the emotions of a season.
Perhaps his ability to teach, to orate came from his NFL career, a career that saw stops in Minnesota and Seattle. With the Seahawks, Farwell was a special teams captain and helped lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, the last game he ever played in.
While Cooke and Matiscik are at the Pro Bowl, they could soon be joined by kicker Cam Little. Despite the overall issues with the franchise, Little was brilliant on the season, hitting 93.1 of his field goal attempts and all of his extra points. Little only missed two kicks in 29 attempts and both were from beyond 40 yards.
Little was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and with an offseason dedicated to his improvement, Farwell may have three Pro Bowlers in 2025.
