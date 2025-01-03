Jaguars QB Mac Jones' Future is Up in the Air
Quarterback Mac Jones returning to his hometown to sit behind veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence and improve as a quarterback has gone about as well as expected. Jones has made the improvement he was hoping for upon joining the Jaguars and the team has a competent backup to Lawrence.
However, Jones can choose his next destination as his contract is coming to an end soon. He knows the topic of his immediate future is a hot topic, but he plans on staying focused on finding a way to win Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
“Yeah, I mean, that's always the million-dollar question for everybody," Jones said. "You're either under contract or not, and for me, it's like I said, eliminating the distractions and taking it one day at a time, one play at a time, and it will take care of itself. I've had a lot of fun here, and I'm looking forward to really just practice today and had a good walkthrough. So, carry that over, see if we can get another win.”
Jones knows the National Football League is a business and that Sunday could be the last time he gets to suit up as the Jaguars' quarterback, especially as the starting quarterback. Still, Jones also plans to savor every minute of what could be his last time playing for his hometown team.
“Yeah, I know I’ve got a chance [to think about how this could be his last game with the Jacksonville,] like I said, this Sunday. You don't know how many games you're going to get a chance to start. The same thing last week. I knew I had one opportunity that was last week. Played well enough to win, and hopefully, we can do that again this week. So, it's tough, like I said, every year, whether you're in the playoffs or you're fighting to get in the playoffs or whatever it may be, or you're in our situation where you know you’ve got one left. You just try to put your best foot forward, and like I said, the chips will fall how they fall. I have confidence in myself and all the guys around me.”
