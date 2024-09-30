Jaguars' QB on That Controversial 4th Down
The Jacksonville Jaguars fall to 0-4 for the second time in the past four years after a heartbreaking 24-20 defeat at the hands of AFC South division rival, Houston Texans. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence addressed the loss and mentioned the missed opportunities that led to the loss.
The Jaguars had a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter with a prime opportunity to take a two score lead. After a 58-yard run from RB Tank Bigsby, followed by a fresh set of downs at the Texans 4-yard line, the Jaguars were unable to find any points as they were stopped on fourth and goal.
“Yeah, we hit the big play, went down there and tried to stay with some tempo and catch
them on their heels and score and that's something that we've done a lot in the past and
we've been successful at, just didn't work that time," Lawrence said. "Obviously, they stuffed us on what was it second or third down after that? And we had the fourth and one or second down and third
down we threw it and had the fourth and one and, you know, just one of those plays, looking back on it, see the way the game goes, you got to convert there.
"Get on the one-yard line, got to score a touchdown. Coach puts it in our hands, so we got to figure it out and make the play. We had the opportunity. I felt like we had some good looks down there to do more with it and we weren't able to capitalize.”
Obviously, the game could have ended differently if the Jaguars punch it in on that drive, but chances such as those are ones that will haunt offenses in the following 24 hours.
Lawrence had a sufficient performance, throwing for 169 yards and two touchdowns, being sacked just one time and failing to turn the ball over. On the very first drive of the game, Lawrence misfired on two opportune chances to receiver Christian Kirk that would have given the team an early lead.
“I have to watch it, you know, both felt good coming out and obviously just missed it," Lawrence said. "Guys did a good job today of getting open. Played a lot of man coverage, which is something as
an offense that you like to see. Your players get a chance to go win one-on-ones and as a quarterback, you get to push the ball down the field, at times it was just, yeah, just missed a
few. I have to watch it and see what the reasons were. Both of those, when they came out, thought we had a chance and ended up being a little too much, so, you now, I have to watch them.”
The Jaguars will take tomorrow to review game tape and get back to work for a second-straight AFC South divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts. They will return to Everbank Stadium in search of their first win of the season.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.