REPORT: NFL Analyst Says Jaguars Next HC Will Have Major Say in the Building
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started their search for the next head coach. The franchise fired head coach Doug Pederson earlier this week, a move that did not shock anybody.
What was shocking, was that owner Shad Khan did not fire general manager Trent Baalke. To many, it made more sense to fire Baalke and keep Pederson. But they went the opposite route.
The 2024 season was another disappointing one for the Jaguars. The Jaguars could not overcome injuries to key players. The team also had trouble fixing problems they had on the field throughout the whole season. Pederson survived the season because many believed he would be fired during the bye week last season. But he could not survive after it was over.
"What I was told was the coach will have the major juice in the building," said CBS Sports Senior Write Pete Prisco on Pushing the Pile. "They have said that in the past but now it is to the point where that coach comes in, it is his power. And it should be. And in that scenario, if it is his power then he should be able to make the decisions on who he wants as the general manager."
"And I think that is why guys that they say, oh I might not interview for that job, go interview for it. And exbit A, is Ben Johnson [Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator]. Ben Johnson supposedly wants that job. That was the one he was eyeing all along. He is from North Carolina. It is a small town. A small town fills it. Jacksonville has that same fill. Jacksonville has no state income tax. They have an owner who does not have metal. He keeps that guy there for how long. Trent Baalke has been there for how long? So, you have a quarterback that you can make Jared Goff. Same type of guy, you can do that with him. And so, I think Ben Johnson is drawn to take. Well,l go interview."
The Jaguars have a young team full of talent. Now, they have to find the right head coach who can lead them and teach them how to play as one and as a complete unit.
