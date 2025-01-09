Is Trevor Lawrence as Much to Blame as Doug Pederson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Doug Pederson after a second consecutive losing season. The season was doomed from the start, as the Jaguars regularly found ways to lose winnable games in Pederson's final season with the team.
While Pederson was undoubtedly a significant part of the problem in Jacksonville, former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who spent time in Philadelphia with Pederson, made it clear that he felt there was much more than just poor coaching to blame for the Jaguars' struggles over the past two seasons.
McCoy expressed his feelings about Lawrence and the Jaguars' firing of Pederson on “The Facility.” He did not hold back his feelings on the matter.
“Pederson is a really, really good coach. He’s a winning coach,” McCoy said. “He comes from the Andy Reid tree, so you know what that’s about, right? If you look at his whole path, he’s actually one of the coordinators that coached for the [Kansas City] Chiefs that actually called plays.”
“You bring him in there [Jacksonville], he helps Trevor Lawrence out. But how much can you help a guy that’s not that good, right?” McCoy said. “Then you pay these quarterbacks, give them all this money, and now, when they don’t do well, because they’re not that good of a player, and now you gotta blame somebody. Who do you blame? Let’s blame him, the head coach.”
McCoy took to X, formerly Twitter, to elaborate further, “Stop paying average QBs like Elite QBs," McCoy said.
Lawrence has a career record of 22-38 but has one of the most lucrative contracts of any player in the National Football League. McCoy does not believe Lawrence is a good player, nor does he believe many coaches can help save Lawrence's career, which has been filled with losses.
“No matter what coach you bring in there for Trevor Lawrence, it could be Urban Meyer from college, who was really successful," McCoy said. "It could be Doug Pederson, really, really successful. It doesn’t matter. Now, if you have Andy Reid, it might be different, but anybody else, they can’t save Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars; he’s not a good player.”
