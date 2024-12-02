Jaguars Quarterback Breaks Four-Game Stat Curse
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to send out backup quarterback Mac Jones after Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field due to an outrageous hit from Texans defender Azeez Al-Shamir took him out. Though it was not the way Jones wanted to come into the game, he made his presence count.
Jones, now playing in five career games with the Jaguars, was able to break through what evaded him in the previous four games played with the Jaguars. Jones threw for two touchdowns after Lawrence's injury, his first two touchdown passes in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.
Both touchdowns came in a late fourth-quarter comeback attempt, Jones and the Jaguars broke through on the scoreboard with touchdowns of their own. Down 23-6, Jones knew he had to move fast to get the Jaguars back in the game with the clock ticking.
Jones' first Jaguars touchdown pass was to wide receiver Parker Washington to bring the Jaguars from six points to 12. Washington and Jones would work together more during their crucial drives, given the Texan's double-team defense on star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars had some fight after Lawrence got carted off the field, with Jones finding his second touchdown pass available to be brought in by Thomas Jr with 3:31 left in the game. 23-18 was the score until Jones and the rest of the offense succeeded in the two-point attempt, pushing the score to 23-20. The score would not change given the Jaguars fight.
While Jones' first win as a Jaguar still alludes to him, he can now find some easy rest knowing he was able to knock off his first two touchdowns with the team. After entering the game, Jones finished the game with 20 completions that went for 245 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 105.6 passing rating.
When asked about the change in emotions for the Jaguars and Jones after Lawrence was carted off, Jones had some positive words for his offense to get the job done.
"Sports are very emotional, especially when something like that happens," Jones said. "We definitely came together as a team and fought hard for Trevor. Came up short at the end, but I feel like the guys responded. Trevor's safety is the most important. I feel like we moved forward and tried to win it for Trevor."
